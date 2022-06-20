TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ 136 FPUS54 KEPZ 201051 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 TXZ418-202345- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ419-202345- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ420-202345- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ423-202345- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ421-202345- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ422-202345- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ424-202345- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 451 AM MDT Mon Jun 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$