TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

320 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

