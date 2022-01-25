TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

_____

447 FPUS54 KEPZ 251200

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

TXZ418-252315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-252315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-252315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ423-252315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-252315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly mostly clear with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-252315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ424-252315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

500 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather