TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

_____

496 FPUS54 KEPZ 130942

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

TXZ418-132315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ419-132315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ420-132315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ423-132315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ421-132315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-132315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ424-132315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

242 AM MST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather