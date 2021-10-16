TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

661 FPUS54 KEPZ 160901

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ418-170000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ419-170000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ420-170000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ423-170000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ421-170000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ422-170000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ424-170000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

301 AM MDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

