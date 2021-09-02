TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021 _____ 959 FPUS54 KEPZ 021010 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 TXZ418-022215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ419-022215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ420-022215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ423-022215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ421-022215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ422-022215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ424-022215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 410 AM MDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. 