TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs 60 to 65. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

516 AM MDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

