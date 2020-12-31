TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

169 FPUS54 KEPZ 310944

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

TXZ418-312315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ419-312315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ420-312315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-312315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ421-312315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-312315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ424-312315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

244 AM MST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

