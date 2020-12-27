TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

_____

478 FPUS54 KEPZ 271041

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

TXZ418-280115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ419-280115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ420-280115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ423-280115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ421-280115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ422-280115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ424-280115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

341 AM MST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Bird

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather