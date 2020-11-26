TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

244 FPUS54 KEPZ 260929

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

TXZ418-262315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ419-262315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ420-262315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ423-262315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ421-262315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ422-262315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ424-262315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

229 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

