TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

256 AM MST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

