TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

_____

853 FPUS54 KEPZ 141012

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

TXZ418-150030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ419-150030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ420-150030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ423-150030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ421-150030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ422-150030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ424-150030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MST Sat Nov 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

