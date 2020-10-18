TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

308 AM MDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

