TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

102.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

100.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 101.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

531 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

