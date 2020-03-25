TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

TXZ418-252215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ419-252215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ420-252215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ423-252215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ421-252215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ422-252215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ424-252215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

404 AM MDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

