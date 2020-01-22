TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

684 FPUS54 KEPZ 220936

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

236 AM MST Wed Jan 22 2020

TXZ418-419-230045-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

236 AM MST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ423-424-230045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

236 AM MST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-422-230045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

236 AM MST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-230045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

236 AM MST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NMZ407-411-230045-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

236 AM MST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Dennhardt

