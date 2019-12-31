TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019

840 FPUS54 KEPZ 310950

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

TXZ418-312315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ419-312315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ420-312315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ423-312315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-312315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ422-312315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ424-312315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

250 AM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

