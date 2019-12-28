TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

_____

495 FPUS54 KEPZ 281019

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

TXZ418-282315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ419-282315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 45 to 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ420-282315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ423-282315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ421-282315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ422-282315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ424-282315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

319 AM MST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather