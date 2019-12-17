TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

TXZ418-180115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ419-180115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ420-180115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-180115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-180115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ422-180115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ424-180115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

421 AM MST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

