TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

424 AM MST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

