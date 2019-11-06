TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

894 FPUS54 KEPZ 061202

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

TXZ418-062315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-062315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

$$

TXZ420-062315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

$$

TXZ424-062315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northeast 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

$$

TXZ422-062315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

$$

TXZ421-062315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

502 AM MST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

$$

