TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

031 FPUS54 KEPZ 271028

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

TXZ418-272215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ419-272215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming south up to

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ423-272215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ420-272215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 60 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ424-272215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ422-272215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ421-272215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

428 AM MDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 80 to 85.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

