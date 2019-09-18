TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

515 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

