Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;59;SSW;7;74%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;58;SSE;7;68%

Alice;Showers;66;N;3;100%

Alpine;Clear;51;W;4;53%

Amarillo;Cloudy;36;NNE;14;40%

Angleton;Showers;72;S;9;96%

Arlington;Clear;62;SSW;4;93%

Austin;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;93%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;66;SSW;8;97%

Bay;Fog;71;S;5;98%

Beaumont;Fog;70;S;3;96%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

Borger;Cloudy;35;N;13;46%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;56;N;24;48%

Breckenridge;Clear;62;NNW;12;64%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;96%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;65;NW;9;72%

Brownsville;Fog;70;E;1;99%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;53;WNW;2;97%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;4;97%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;35;N;11;52%

Castroville;Showers;64;NW;1;96%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;51;NNE;22;28%

Cleburne;Fog;59;SW;4;97%

College Station;Cloudy;70;SW;7;93%

Comanche;Mostly clear;63;WSW;9;90%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;2;95%

Corpus Christi;Showers;64;NNE;5;100%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;9;87%

Cotulla;Showers;63;Calm;0;93%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;34;NNE;22;38%

Dallas Love;Clear;63;SSW;7;93%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;64;SSW;8;93%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;58;SSW;12;100%

Decatur;Mostly clear;63;WNW;9;86%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;60;E;5;83%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;57;E;5;90%

Denton;Mostly clear;60;SW;4;91%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;47;N;1;92%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;32;NNE;11;48%

Edinburg;Fog;68;ESE;2;98%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;58;N;2;46%

Ellington;Cloudy;72;SSE;13;93%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;65;NE;3;98%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;64;SW;6;90%

Fort Worth;Clear;62;SW;3;85%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;63;SSW;8;93%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;62;S;2;91%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;61;S;5;93%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;59;SW;4;99%

Gainesville;Cloudy;59;WSW;6;86%

Galveston;Fog;69;S;12;92%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;63;S;6;97%

Georgetown;Cloudy;65;SW;4;91%

Giddings;Fog;65;SW;5;99%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;7;87%

Graham;Partly cloudy;61;NW;12;42%

Granbury;Clear;62;SSW;4;87%

Grand Prairie;Clear;62;SSW;4;94%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;7;95%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;7;54%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;61;S;5;86%

Harlingen;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%

Hearne;Cloudy;67;SSW;6;96%

Hebbronville;Showers;64;N;1;97%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;70;SW;6;89%

Hereford;Cloudy;39;NNE;13;44%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;6;99%

Hondo;Showers;63;WNW;5;93%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;2;95%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;73;SSW;9;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;73;SSW;5;94%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;73;S;10;93%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;9;90%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;8;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;7;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;72;SSW;7;90%

Ingleside;Fog;68;Calm;0;95%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;5;93%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;6;99%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;5;100%

Kellyusa Airport;Showers;63;SSW;3;100%

Kerrville;Showers;59;SSW;3;97%

Killeen;Cloudy;64;SW;6;90%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;65;SW;8;93%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;66;Calm;0;100%

La Grange;Showers;65;SW;3;99%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;4;97%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;62;SSW;4;93%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;7;93%

Llano;Mostly clear;58;WSW;4;98%

Longview;Clear;71;SW;5;87%

Lubbock;Cloudy;53;NNW;5;45%

Lufkin;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;93%

Mcallen;Fog;67;ESE;3;96%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;64;SW;10;93%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;60;SSW;5;100%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;4;91%

Midland;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;61%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;61%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;7;95%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;6;93%

Mineral Wells;Clear;56;NNE;6;93%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;8;90%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;71;SSW;4;99%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;63;SW;2;97%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;4;62%

Orange;Fog;66;S;3;99%

Palacios;Fog;70;Calm;0;100%

Palestine;Cloudy;68;SSW;4;98%

Pampa;Cloudy;36;N;14;48%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;12;53%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;9;96%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;3;78%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;30;NNE;10;53%

Plainview;Cloudy;41;NE;14;41%

Pleasanton;Showers;65;NNW;1;97%

Port Aransas;Fog;66;NNW;3;99%

Port Isabel;Fog;65;E;1;95%

Port Lavaca;Showers;69;S;1;97%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Robstown;Showers;66;SSW;1;100%

Rockport;Cloudy;67;N;1;96%

Rocksprings;Fog;55;SSE;4;99%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;52;S;3;92%

San Antonio;Cloudy;64;SW;2;95%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;63;S;3;100%

San Marcos;Cloudy;64;SW;3;94%

Seminole;Cloudy;53;N;2;60%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;12;96%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;4;62%

Sonora;Clear;52;S;3;99%

Stephenville;Clear;58;Calm;0;94%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;67;SW;10;91%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;54;WSW;4;69%

Temple;Cloudy;66;SSW;16;93%

Terrell;Cloudy;65;SSW;12;90%

Tyler;Cloudy;70;SW;7;92%

Uvalde;Cloudy;59;SE;1;98%

Vernon;Cloudy;50;NNE;19;37%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;68;S;1;96%

Waco;Cloudy;63;SSW;10;100%

Weslaco;Fog;67;Calm;0;98%

Wharton;Fog;71;S;5;99%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;55;N;20;28%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;3;66%

Zapata;Showers;65;NNE;2;97%

_____

