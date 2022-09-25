Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;76;SSE;8;42%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;73;SSE;7;42%

Alice;Clear;75;S;3;90%

Alpine;Clear;65;NE;4;62%

Amarillo;Clear;70;NE;2;49%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;2;54%

Austin;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;68%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;8;76%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;93%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;1;95%

Beeville;Mostly clear;73;ESE;2;95%

Borger;Clear;71;NNE;4;45%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;57%

Breckenridge;Clear;77;E;2;43%

Brenham;Cloudy;80;S;3;80%

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;80;S;7;50%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;85%

Brownwood;Clear;74;SSE;2;60%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;66%

Canadian;Clear;68;N;1;62%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;71%

Childress;Clear;77;S;8;40%

Cleburne;Clear;77;SSE;2;64%

College Station;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;79%

Comanche;Clear;76;S;7;57%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;1;80%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;81%

Corsicana;Clear;80;S;3;55%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;80;SE;7;73%

Dalhart;Clear;66;E;8;49%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;84;S;8;47%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;S;7;55%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;82;S;8;46%

Decatur;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;45%

Del Rio;Clear;76;E;6;59%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;72;NNE;5;67%

Denton;Clear;81;SSE;2;55%

Dryden;Clear;71;E;2;59%

Dumas;Clear;66;NNE;4;50%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;85%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;81;NNW;3;32%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;77;S;1;86%

Falfurrias;Clear;74;NE;3;93%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;65%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;84;SSE;2;42%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;80;S;7;51%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;78;SSE;2;59%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;78;Calm;0;55%

Fredericksburg;Clear;74;SE;2;76%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;74;S;2;59%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;76%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;79;SSE;4;66%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;72%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;78;S;3;84%

Gilmer;Clear;71;NW;1;79%

Graham;Clear;71;NE;2;53%

Granbury;Clear;80;SSE;2;58%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;2;56%

Greenville;Clear;71;S;2;71%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;76;SSW;5;25%

Hamilton;Clear;77;SSE;2;64%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;96%

Hearne;Clear;76;SSE;3;73%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;84;ESE;4;88%

Henderson;Clear;70;E;1;74%

Hereford;Clear;70;NNE;3;51%

Hillsboro;Mostly clear;75;SSE;4;69%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;68%

Houston;Partly cloudy;80;S;1;81%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;N;3;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;76;ESE;1;88%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;1;78%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;80;SSW;3;78%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;66%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;81%

Jacksonville;Clear;70;E;1;76%

Jasper;Clear;75;SSW;1;79%

Junction;Clear;75;Calm;0;57%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;76%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;76;SE;2;78%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;79;S;5;65%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;68%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;75;SSE;5;96%

La Grange;Cloudy;76;SSE;2;83%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;77;S;2;72%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;74;SSE;1;70%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;81;SE;12;72%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;72%

Longview;Clear;73;SW;1;78%

Lubbock;Clear;71;SSE;3;49%

Lufkin;Clear;73;Calm;0;78%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;90%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;78;S;6;59%

Mckinney;Clear;73;Calm;0;68%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;81;S;1;57%

Midland;Clear;76;S;10;46%

Midland Airpark;Clear;76;S;10;46%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;64%

Mineola;Clear;69;NNE;1;82%

Mineral Wells;Clear;75;SE;7;54%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;SE;2;87%

Nacogdoches;Clear;70;NNE;1;84%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;2;83%

Odessa;Clear;75;S;7;50%

Orange;Partly cloudy;71;SW;1;99%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;76%

Palestine;Clear;70;ESE;4;79%

Pampa;Clear;65;NNE;4;63%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;69;NNE;3;48%

Paris;Mostly clear;73;SSW;4;68%

Pecos;Clear;74;SSE;6;48%

Perryton;Mostly clear;69;NNE;3;45%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;72;N;2;40%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;3;83%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;69%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;SE;5;75%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;4;84%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;83%

Robstown;Clear;78;S;3;84%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;6;89%

Rocksprings;Clear;73;SSE;5;70%

San Angelo;Clear;74;S;7;47%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;78;SE;2;79%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;80;SE;7;73%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;S;3;82%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;4;48%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;45%

Snyder;Clear;75;SSE;6;43%

Sonora;Clear;68;SSW;2;59%

Stephenville;Clear;75;Calm;0;56%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;71;SSW;2;77%

Sweetwater;Clear;77;S;7;38%

Temple;Partly cloudy;80;S;6;68%

Terrell;Clear;74;Calm;0;63%

Tyler;Clear;76;NNE;2;69%

Uvalde;Clear;78;ESE;3;80%

Vernon;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;43%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;2;88%

Waco;Mostly clear;83;S;9;58%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;82%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;1;92%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;6;50%

Wink;Clear;77;SSE;13;41%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;71%

_____

