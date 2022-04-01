TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Friday, April 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;51;SSE;8;42% Abilene Dyess;Clear;44;S;6;59% Alice;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;5;77% Alpine;Clear;48;W;3;29% Amarillo;Mostly clear;46;SSE;6;40% Angleton;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85% Arlington;Clear;53;Calm;0;53% Austin;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;39% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;83% Bay;Partly cloudy;52;ENE;3;87% Beaumont;Clear;54;N;2;74% Beeville;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;5;90% Borger;Clear;54;SE;13;26% Bowie;Clear;46;ESE;5;51% Breckenridge;Clear;53;SSE;8;38% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;79% Bridgeport;Clear;42;Calm;0;74% Brownsville;Partly cloudy;67;E;7;90% Brownwood;Partly cloudy;51;ENE;2;55% Burnet;Mostly clear;55;ENE;3;50% Canadian;Mostly clear;47;S;8;26% Castroville;Mostly clear;63;E;5;41% Childress;Mostly cloudy;51;SE;14;33% Cleburne;Clear;52;SE;2;51% College Station;Partly cloudy;59;ENE;5;51% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;51;S;8;54% Conroe;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;89% Corpus Christi;Cloudy;63;ESE;8;80% Corsicana;Clear;50;ESE;2;71% Cotulla;Mostly clear;67;ESE;10;50% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;9;45% Dallas Love;Clear;54;ESE;6;52% Dallas Redbird;Clear;53;SE;5;44% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clear;53;E;5;50% Decatur;Clear;49;E;6;51% Del Rio;Mostly clear;67;ENE;13;23% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;64;E;12;34% Denton;Clear;43;Calm;0;76% Dryden;Clear;55;NNE;3;25% Dumas;Partly cloudy;37;S;8;46% Edinburg;Mostly clear;64;ESE;3;89% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;2;31% Ellington;Partly cloudy;59;NE;5;71% Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;60;ENE;4;94% Fort Hood;Clear;56;ESE;5;50% Fort Worth;Clear;55;ENE;6;44% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;50;NE;3;56% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;49;ENE;1;63% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;49;Calm;0;58% Fredericksburg;Clear;51;Calm;0;58% Gainesville;Clear;45;E;3;58% Galveston;Partly cloudy;65;E;3;58% Gatesville;Clear;48;Calm;0;70% Georgetown;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;66% Giddings;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;63% Gilmer;Clear;43;Calm;0;87% Graham;Clear;48;Calm;0;51% Granbury;Clear;46;SE;3;66% Grand Prairie;Clear;53;Calm;0;53% Greenville;Clear;43;NE;5;81% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;22;25% Hamilton;Clear;51;SSE;8;56% Harlingen;Clear;64;ESE;9;89% Hearne;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;73% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;6;91% Henderson;Clear;45;Calm;0;76% Hereford;Mostly cloudy;43;S;9;59% Hillsboro;Clear;55;ESE;8;45% Hondo;Partly cloudy;63;E;9;41% Houston;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;14;36% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;60;E;5;59% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;64;ENE;14;36% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;3;79% Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;80% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;3;71% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;7;48% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;69% Huntsville;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;79% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;7;80% Jacksonville;Clear;45;NNE;1;89% Jasper;Clear;46;Calm;0;100% Junction;Clear;52;Calm;0;36% Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;62;E;7;44% Kerrville;Mostly clear;55;ESE;2;55% Killeen;Clear;56;ESE;5;50% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;56;ESE;5;50% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;3;90% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;74% Lago Vista;Clear;52;E;6;55% Lancaster;Clear;45;Calm;0;84% Laredo;Partly cloudy;71;SE;12;51% Llano;Mostly cloudy;45;E;5;75% Longview;Clear;46;N;1;78% Lubbock;Cloudy;56;S;5;31% Lufkin;Clear;49;N;3;83% Mcallen;Clear;64;ESE;6;89% Mcgregor;Clear;52;Calm;0;63% Mckinney;Clear;47;Calm;0;68% Mesquite;Clear;48;Calm;0;65% Midland;Partly cloudy;55;SE;8;21% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;55;SE;8;21% Midlothian;Clear;49;Calm;0;60% Mineola;Clear;45;NE;2;80% Mineral Wells;Clear;47;SE;8;55% Mount Pleasant;Clear;45;NNE;5;72% Nacogdoches;Clear;44;Calm;0;95% New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;57;E;2;59% Odessa;Mostly clear;55;ESE;7;23% Orange;Clear;54;Calm;0;93% Palacios;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;5;77% Palestine;Clear;50;E;3;66% Pampa;Clear;44;SSE;9;41% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;50;SSE;16;29% Paris;Clear;43;ENE;4;71% Pecos;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;25% Perryton;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;10;40% Plainview;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;33% Pleasanton;Cloudy;61;E;5;73% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;68;E;9;71% Port Isabel;Clear;68;E;9;87% Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;65;E;7;66% Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;57;ENE;6;53% Robstown;Cloudy;66;E;8;77% Rockport;Mostly cloudy;67;E;14;72% Rocksprings;Clear;56;ESE;7;35% San Angelo;Cloudy;50;S;3;47% San Antonio;Partly cloudy;58;ENE;2;55% San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;64;E;6;42% San Marcos;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;58% Seminole;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;6;37% Sherman-Denison;Clear;46;E;5;57% Snyder;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;6;24% Sonora;Clear;59;Calm;0;26% Stephenville;Clear;48;SSE;3;58% Sulphur Springs;Clear;47;E;3;63% Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;50;S;5;33% Temple;Clear;50;ENE;3;68% Terrell;Clear;46;NNE;6;82% Tyler;Clear;47;NNE;2;76% Uvalde;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;40% Vernon;Partly cloudy;48;ESE;6;45% Victoria;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;3;80% Waco;Clear;48;SE;5;70% Weslaco;Clear;65;ENE;3;90% Wharton;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;76% Wichita Falls;Clear;47;ESE;8;45% Wink;Clear;54;SE;8;22% Zapata;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;8;78% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather