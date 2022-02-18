Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;27;N;7;81%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;26;Calm;0;76%

Alice;Clear;47;N;17;55%

Alpine;Clear;28;NNW;3;49%

Amarillo;Clear;23;S;5;66%

Angleton;Clear;43;N;18;65%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;32;N;10;70%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;6;59%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;37;N;23;64%

Bay;Clear;40;N;16;70%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;45;NNW;11;65%

Beeville;Clear;41;N;20;56%

Borger;Clear;28;S;8;50%

Bowie;Clear;25;NNW;8;86%

Breckenridge;Clear;29;Calm;0;82%

Brenham;Clear;37;N;17;69%

Bridgeport;Clear;28;NNE;6;81%

Brownsville;Clear;59;N;15;64%

Brownwood;Clear;29;N;6;78%

Burnet;Mostly clear;32;N;14;69%

Canadian;Mostly clear;15;Calm;0;87%

Castroville;Clear;41;N;14;52%

Childress;Clear;26;SSW;5;77%

Cleburne;Clear;28;NNW;9;80%

College Station;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;13;64%

Comanche;Clear;28;N;10;84%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;16;72%

Corpus Christi;Clear;47;N;26;60%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;33;NNW;8;73%

Cotulla;Cloudy;47;N;15;43%

Dalhart;Clear;15;SSW;9;67%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;32;N;14;69%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;32;N;16;66%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;33;N;16;63%

Decatur;Clear;27;NNW;6;78%

Del Rio;Clear;48;N;7;42%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;44;N;6;46%

Denton;Clear;30;N;10;71%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;1;51%

Dumas;Clear;16;S;8;66%

Edinburg;Clear;52;NNE;10;56%

El Paso;Mostly clear;38;ESE;3;45%

Ellington;Clear;43;NW;28;75%

Falfurrias;Clear;49;N;17;53%

Fort Hood;Clear;32;N;15;74%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;29;NNW;14;74%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;29;N;10;74%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;29;NNW;5;76%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;30;NNW;10;74%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;32;N;14;71%

Gainesville;Clear;26;NNW;8;78%

Galveston;Clear;49;N;28;65%

Gatesville;Clear;32;NNW;14;69%

Georgetown;Clear;34;N;14;66%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;35;N;10;67%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;8;69%

Graham;Clear;26;NNW;5;85%

Granbury;Clear;29;NW;6;76%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;32;N;10;70%

Greenville;Cloudy;32;N;17;71%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;30;NE;14;51%

Hamilton;Clear;30;N;14;82%

Harlingen;Clear;54;SSW;15;58%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;35;NNW;9;67%

Hebbronville;Clear;47;NE;15;54%

Henderson;Mostly clear;37;N;9;57%

Hereford;Mostly clear;22;SW;6;65%

Hillsboro;Mostly clear;31;NNW;12;81%

Hondo;Mostly clear;40;NNE;14;55%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;21;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;42;N;21;64%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;39;NNW;21;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;41;NNW;15;67%

Houston Clover;Clear;44;NNW;10;65%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;9;66%

Houston Hull;Clear;42;N;15;59%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;41;NNW;20;67%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;37;N;9;64%

Ingleside;Clear;45;NNE;21;62%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;33;NNW;5;79%

Jasper;Cloudy;37;N;14;80%

Junction;Clear;33;NE;8;63%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;17;54%

Kerrville;Clear;32;N;8;70%

Killeen;Clear;32;N;15;74%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;32;N;15;74%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;49;N;16;54%

La Grange;Clear;37;NNW;8;63%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;31;NNW;9;75%

Lancaster;Cloudy;32;N;13;74%

Laredo;Clear;57;NNE;15;37%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;32;N;7;69%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;7;75%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;27;E;2;61%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;38;N;10;67%

Mcallen;Clear;55;NNE;23;46%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;31;N;8;78%

Mckinney;Cloudy;33;N;15;66%

Mesquite;Cloudy;33;NNW;13;71%

Midland;Partly cloudy;30;NNE;7;64%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;30;NNE;7;64%

Midlothian;Cloudy;31;NNW;12;79%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;7;76%

Mineral Wells;Clear;27;NW;8;74%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;33;N;13;73%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;35;NNW;14;69%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;37;N;8;65%

Odessa;Mostly clear;32;NNE;4;60%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;46;N;13;72%

Palacios;Clear;42;N;30;64%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;8;80%

Pampa;Clear;19;SSW;6;83%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;19;NW;3;67%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;10;81%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;32;SSW;7;42%

Perryton;Clear;16;S;6;75%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;18;SW;3;68%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;42;N;12;52%

Port Aransas;Clear;49;N;18;62%

Port Isabel;Clear;59;N;18;70%

Port Lavaca;Clear;43;N;26;60%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;38;N;16;59%

Robstown;Clear;47;N;23;55%

Rockport;Clear;45;N;23;65%

Rocksprings;Clear;29;NNE;7;71%

San Angelo;Clear;31;NE;9;69%

San Antonio;Cloudy;39;N;7;58%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;43;N;15;48%

San Marcos;Cloudy;37;N;15;64%

Seminole;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;54%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;30;N;12;72%

Snyder;Clear;28;ENE;5;72%

Sonora;Clear;32;Calm;0;69%

Stephenville;Clear;28;N;8;83%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;33;NNW;16;75%

Sweetwater;Clear;29;NE;1;77%

Temple;Mostly clear;32;NNW;15;75%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;32;N;9;75%

Tyler;Clear;32;N;5;80%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;41;N;13;49%

Vernon;Clear;27;WSW;3;92%

Victoria;Clear;39;N;12;67%

Waco;Partly cloudy;33;NNW;14;66%

Weslaco;Clear;52;N;20;54%

Wharton;Clear;38;N;22;70%

Wichita Falls;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%

Wink;Partly cloudy;32;NE;3;41%

Zapata;Clear;53;NNE;9;44%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather