TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, October 21, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;3;58%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;6;67%

Alice;Clear;69;SSE;5;92%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;3;80%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;50;SSE;5;58%

Angleton;Fog;67;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;68;W;2;88%

Austin;Clear;68;Calm;0;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;100%

Bay;Showers;65;Calm;0;99%

Beaumont;Fog;71;ENE;1;100%

Beeville;Fog;68;S;2;99%

Borger;Clear;49;E;3;58%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;81%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;71%

Brenham;Clear;68;S;1;96%

Bridgeport;Clear;64;Calm;0;79%

Brownsville;Clear;74;ESE;4;86%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;64;N;2;99%

Burnet;Clear;64;NNW;1;92%

Canadian;Clear;44;N;1;72%

Castroville;Clear;65;ENE;1;86%

Childress;Mostly clear;55;E;5;54%

Cleburne;Clear;65;SSW;1;97%

College Station;Clear;70;Calm;0;84%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;95%

Conroe;Fog;72;ENE;1;96%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;71;SSE;5;96%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;69;SSE;2;86%

Cotulla;Clear;75;SE;6;81%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;47;SE;9;55%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;69;SSW;6;80%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;72;WSW;6;78%

Decatur;Clear;65;NNE;5;79%

Del Rio;Clear;74;NNE;4;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;70;E;6;85%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;3;85%

Dryden;Cloudy;67;NNE;5;83%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;47;ESE;4;54%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;2;90%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;64;NE;2;36%

Ellington;Showers;73;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;1;99%

Fort Hood;Clear;66;WNW;2;86%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;2;78%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;68;N;9;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;2;88%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;94%

Fredericksburg;Clear;61;N;1;96%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;64;N;5;84%

Galveston;Clear;77;Calm;0;87%

Gatesville;Clear;66;W;2;89%

Georgetown;Clear;64;WSW;1;94%

Giddings;Clear;66;ENE;1;97%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;1;96%

Graham;Clear;64;NNE;5;70%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;67;S;1;92%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;70;W;2;82%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;66;S;1;96%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;66;NE;14;30%

Hamilton;Clear;64;S;3;80%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Hearne;Clear;67;NNE;1;93%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;72;SE;4;95%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;63;E;1;93%

Hereford;Mostly clear;50;E;3;56%

Hillsboro;Clear;67;SE;3;86%

Hondo;Clear;67;ENE;5;90%

Houston;Fog;73;E;1;90%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog;74;Calm;0;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;73;SSE;8;100%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;69;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hull;Clear;70;Calm;0;88%

Houston Intercontinental;Fog;73;ESE;3;93%

Huntsville;Clear;75;S;3;87%

Ingleside;Clear;72;Calm;0;96%

Jacksonville;Clear;64;SSE;1;92%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;1;99%

Junction;Mostly clear;67;S;3;84%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;67;Calm;0;91%

Kerrville;Clear;62;ESE;1;93%

Killeen;Clear;66;WNW;2;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;71;SE;3;93%

La Grange;Clear;65;ENE;1;98%

Lago Vista;Clear;65;SW;1;73%

Lancaster;Clear;66;SW;1;90%

Laredo;Mostly clear;77;SE;11;71%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;64;N;2;96%

Longview;Mostly clear;64;NW;0;89%

Lubbock;Clear;56;ENE;4;59%

Lufkin;Clear;69;Calm;0;92%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;5;87%

Mcgregor;Clear;67;SW;3;86%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;68;S;1;87%

Midland;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;6;85%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;6;85%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;96%

Mineola;Clear;63;N;1;96%

Mineral Wells;Clear;65;N;8;77%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;64;SW;1;95%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;66;N;1;94%

New Braunfels;Clear;65;N;1;95%

Odessa;Mostly clear;64;SE;5;84%

Orange;Partly cloudy;72;ENE;1;90%

Palacios;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;63;NE;1;96%

Pampa;Clear;47;ESE;4;66%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;44;E;3;66%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;2;96%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;63;ENE;4;79%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;43;ESE;4;68%

Plainview;Clear;48;ESE;4;59%

Pleasanton;Clear;68;NNE;1;90%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;77;SE;3;81%

Port Isabel;Clear;78;ESE;5;76%

Port Lavaca;Clear;73;ENE;1;87%

Randolph AFB;Clear;66;NNW;5;98%

Robstown;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Rockport;Clear;76;SSE;3;80%

Rocksprings;Clear;64;ESE;5;94%

San Angelo;Clear;62;Calm;0;89%

San Antonio;Clear;68;NNE;1;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%

San Marcos;Clear;64;NNW;2;97%

Seminole;Clear;60;E;4;57%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;86%

Snyder;Cloudy;64;ENE;6;53%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;3;90%

Stephenville;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;90%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;70;SSW;2;88%

Sweetwater;Clear;61;NE;4;60%

Temple;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%

Terrell;Clear;67;SE;3;90%

Tyler;Mostly clear;67;W;1;88%

Uvalde;Clear;71;ENE;4;84%

Vernon;Mostly clear;52;NNE;5;73%

Victoria;Clear;66;E;1;86%

Waco;Clear;64;SSW;3;93%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;92%

Wharton;Fog;71;ENE;1;97%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;60;NNE;13;57%

Wink;Partly cloudy;65;SE;6;70%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;6;82%

