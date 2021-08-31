Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 31, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;70%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;77;S;5;62%

Alice;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;86%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;67;W;3;77%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;73;S;4;73%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;3;81%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Austin;Partly cloudy;78;W;1;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;96%

Bay;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;89%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;81;N;2;81%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;94%

Borger;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;70%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;71%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SSE;5;77%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;6;78%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;1;91%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;82%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;77;E;2;74%

Childress;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;59%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;1;78%

College Station;Partly cloudy;85;Calm;0;60%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;5;74%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;84%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;3;73%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;9;52%

Dalhart;Clear;65;S;7;80%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;56%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;62%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;6;54%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;60%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;84;E;7;62%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;82;E;9;66%

Denton;Partly cloudy;79;NE;1;84%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;2;73%

Dumas;Mostly clear;65;S;5;91%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;81%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;3;57%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;7;74%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;86%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;SE;2;62%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;84;E;1;58%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;82;ESE;1;70%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;83%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;98%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;86%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;87;SW;9;71%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;S;1;63%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;80;W;1;85%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;NE;1;96%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;1;91%

Graham;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;2;63%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;1;75%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;82;ENE;1;62%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;1;89%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;10;75%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;74%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;79;NE;1;78%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;70%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;75;NNE;1;91%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;3;70%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;77;SE;2;85%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;7;78%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;2;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;6;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;8;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;93%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;79%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;1;90%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;3;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;66%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;73%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;10;78%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;NNW;1;92%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;78;E;3;78%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;SE;2;62%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;6;66%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;3;81%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;90%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;77;W;1;79%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;1;81%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;13;54%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;1;88%

Longview;Partly cloudy;77;NW;1;89%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;4;69%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;71%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;84%

Midland;Showers;77;S;7;68%

Midland Airpark;Showers;77;S;7;68%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;77%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;75;NE;1;85%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;87%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;91%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Odessa;Showers;78;S;8;61%

Orange;Partly cloudy;81;WSW;2;83%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;87;SSW;12;67%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;7;87%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;69;E;2;81%

Paris;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;6;81%

Pecos;Showers;76;Calm;0;69%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;66;S;7;84%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;6;78%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;74%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;86;S;9;69%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;8;77%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;5;72%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;84;S;7;80%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;78%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;73;SE;4;85%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;81%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;2;78%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;96%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;3;68%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;77%

Snyder;Mostly clear;76;SSE;5;69%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;3;95%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;78%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;1;76%

Sweetwater;Clear;76;S;8;65%

Temple;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;68%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;1;88%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;5;80%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;64%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;3;82%

Waco;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;71%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;82%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;81;SW;4;85%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;78;S;3;74%

Wink;Showers;78;SE;7;63%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;58%

_____

