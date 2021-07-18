Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, July 18, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;73%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;9;57%

Alice;Partly cloudy;76;SE;5;97%

Alpine;Clear;72;E;3;75%

Amarillo;Cloudy;72;E;3;84%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;62%

Austin;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;77;S;6;90%

Bay;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;3;80%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;4;98%

Borger;Cloudy;79;SSW;3;61%

Bowie;Cloudy;75;SE;3;93%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;82;SSE;5;67%

Brenham;Mostly clear;80;S;3;87%

Bridgeport;Showers;81;Calm;0;68%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;4;85%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;6;68%

Burnet;Mostly clear;78;SSE;3;77%

Canadian;Cloudy;71;ESE;3;86%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;4;83%

Childress;Cloudy;77;SSE;12;73%

Cleburne;Cloudy;80;S;4;76%

College Station;Mostly clear;81;S;6;76%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;75;S;6;79%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;3;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;79;SE;6;93%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;81%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;81;SE;12;76%

Dalhart;Cloudy;68;WSW;6;89%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;84;SSE;14;64%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;83;S;9;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;62%

Decatur;Cloudy;83;SSE;7;60%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;88;E;12;54%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;15;61%

Denton;Cloudy;84;SSE;3;67%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;63%

Dumas;Cloudy;66;NE;3;89%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;88%

El Paso;Cloudy;85;NE;2;40%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;78%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;74;ESE;3;96%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;75%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;4;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;84;S;15;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;4;67%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;81;SSE;7;68%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;74;SSE;3;85%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;77%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;12;69%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;83%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;80;SSE;3;79%

Giddings;Mostly clear;76;SSE;2;91%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;1;85%

Graham;Cloudy;82;SE;4;74%

Granbury;Cloudy;82;SSE;4;68%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;83;SSE;5;62%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;85%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;8;55%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;3;77%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;100%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;84%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;76;ESE;7;95%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;2;91%

Hereford;Showers;71;WSW;9;74%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;6;85%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;79;SE;10;81%

Houston;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;2;80%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;6;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;84%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;84;SSE;5;71%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;85%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;1;91%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;61%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;9;83%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;84%

Killeen;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;75%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;80;SSE;7;73%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;79;ESE;3;91%

La Grange;Mostly clear;79;S;2;84%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;2;77%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;79%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;16;71%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;77%

Longview;Partly cloudy;78;SE;2;87%

Lubbock;Cloudy;79;ESE;6;65%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;87%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;9;84%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;79;S;6;81%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;7;71%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;87%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;56%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;56%

Midlothian;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;83%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;81%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;80;SSE;8;71%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;88%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;87%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;76;S;6;87%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;82;S;12;52%

Orange;Cloudy;82;SSE;3;80%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;SE;7;87%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;79;S;5;88%

Pampa;Cloudy;74;SSE;10;83%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;73;S;3;75%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;78;S;3;81%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;82;SE;15;57%

Perryton;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;81%

Plainview;Showers;72;W;10;88%

Pleasanton;Clear;76;ESE;4;90%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;83%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;87%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;84;SE;4;75%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;76;SSE;5;90%

Robstown;Mostly clear;80;E;3;94%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;SE;13;79%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;75;SE;6;79%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;63%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;80;SE;7;87%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;90%

Seminole;Cloudy;77;SE;3;69%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;72%

Snyder;Cloudy;79;SE;7;64%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;69%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;77;S;7;73%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;81;S;4;73%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;77;SSE;9;69%

Temple;Mostly clear;80;SSE;10;76%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;5;84%

Tyler;Mostly clear;80;SSE;3;82%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;13;84%

Vernon;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;91%

Victoria;Mostly clear;77;SSE;3;88%

Waco;Mostly clear;83;S;9;69%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;6;89%

Wharton;Mostly clear;79;E;1;89%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;73;ENE;3;93%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;15;52%

Zapata;Mostly clear;83;SE;8;67%

_____

