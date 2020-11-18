TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Wednesday, November 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;55;S;10;29%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;52;SSE;12;25%

Alice;Clear;51;N;5;92%

Alpine;Clear;50;Calm;0;71%

Amarillo;Clear;52;SSW;10;51%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;48;NNE;5;79%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;5;45%

Austin;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;47%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;40;WNW;3;79%

Bay;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;77%

Beaumont;Clear;53;NNE;2;70%

Beeville;Clear;52;NNE;3;97%

Borger;Clear;56;SSW;13;34%

Bowie;Clear;46;SE;5;58%

Breckenridge;Clear;52;SE;8;44%

Brenham;Clear;47;Calm;0;80%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;63%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;62;NNW;3;83%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;37;Calm;3;64%

Burnet;Clear;51;SE;3;56%

Canadian;Clear;55;SSW;14;31%

Castroville;Clear;45;NW;7;57%

Childress;Clear;47;SSE;7;38%

Cleburne;Clear;54;S;5;40%

College Station;Mostly clear;57;E;3;45%

Comanche;Clear;48;SSE;6;52%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;45;NW;3;79%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;54;N;3;80%

Corsicana;Clear;57;SE;8;52%

Cotulla;Clear;55;ESE;6;79%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;47;SSW;14;42%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;9;45%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;9;45%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;52;ESE;8;54%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;7;44%

Del Rio;Clear;57;E;5;34%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;54;Calm;0;34%

Denton;Mostly clear;48;SE;6;62%

Dryden;Clear;53;NE;5;47%

Dumas;Clear;48;SSW;13;59%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;65;N;2;85%

El Paso;Clear;62;ESE;3;22%

Ellington;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;67%

Falfurrias;Clear;55;NE;5;91%

Fort Hood;Clear;51;Calm;0;48%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;54;ESE;9;44%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;46%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;43%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;50;Calm;0;52%

Fredericksburg;Clear;36;NW;5;59%

Gainesville;Clear;50;SE;6;57%

Galveston;Clear;62;NNE;6;74%

Gatesville;Clear;46;Calm;0;57%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;57%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;64%

Gilmer;Clear;45;Calm;0;76%

Graham;Partly cloudy;50;SE;6;49%

Granbury;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;65%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;56;ESE;5;45%

Greenville;Clear;50;SE;5;61%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;57;Calm;0;35%

Hamilton;Clear;50;S;6;47%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;59;NNW;6;93%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;73%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;55;E;6;88%

Henderson;Clear;43;Calm;0;86%

Hereford;Clear;49;SW;8;67%

Hillsboro;Clear;58;ESE;13;39%

Hondo;Clear;42;NNE;5;41%

Houston;Partly cloudy;61;E;10;47%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;57;NE;3;61%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;61;E;10;47%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;85%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;49;NNE;3;77%

Houston Hull;Clear;49;Calm;0;83%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;52;NE;5;66%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;63%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;62;N;5;71%

Jacksonville;Clear;46;E;1;84%

Jasper;Clear;46;Calm;0;97%

Junction;Clear;54;SE;3;26%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;51;Calm;0;52%

Kerrville;Clear;38;Calm;0;61%

Killeen;Clear;51;Calm;0;48%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;51;Calm;0;48%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;54;N;6;86%

La Grange;Clear;46;Calm;0;64%

Lago Vista;Clear;57;SSE;5;35%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;59%

Laredo;Clear;60;SE;4;66%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;60%

Longview;Clear;50;ESE;1;68%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;51;S;7;51%

Lufkin;Clear;49;ENE;3;70%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;64;N;7;80%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;50;SE;2;47%

Mckinney;Clear;55;SE;6;54%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;5;56%

Midland;Clear;54;S;7;62%

Midland Airpark;Clear;54;S;7;62%

Midlothian;Clear;54;SE;5;54%

Mineola;Clear;45;ESE;3;82%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;51;SSE;10;51%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;48;Calm;0;67%

Nacogdoches;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%

New Braunfels;Clear;49;Calm;0;44%

Odessa;Clear;56;S;9;59%

Orange;Clear;51;Calm;0;67%

Palacios;Mostly clear;51;NNE;6;71%

Palestine;Clear;57;E;8;52%

Pampa;Clear;51;S;17;39%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;54;SW;16;35%

Paris;Clear;46;ESE;8;67%

Pecos;Clear;50;Calm;0;67%

Perryton;Clear;51;S;14;40%

Plainview;Clear;47;SSW;10;47%

Pleasanton;Clear;43;Calm;0;70%

Port Aransas;Clear;66;ENE;5;69%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;63;ENE;5;82%

Port Lavaca;Clear;58;NNE;5;69%

Randolph AFB;Clear;45;Calm;0;58%

Robstown;Clear;53;N;6;83%

Rockport;Clear;57;NNE;3;93%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;50;SE;6;40%

San Angelo;Clear;52;SSE;6;27%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;51;NE;1;47%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;47;Calm;0;53%

San Marcos;Clear;43;Calm;0;55%

Seminole;Clear;47;Calm;0;83%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;56;SE;9;46%

Snyder;Clear;49;S;8;29%

Sonora;Clear;45;Calm;0;52%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;49%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;52;SE;6;55%

Sweetwater;Clear;54;SSE;10;24%

Temple;Partly cloudy;56;SSE;7;36%

Terrell;Clear;52;ESE;5;58%

Tyler;Clear;51;E;2;67%

Uvalde;Clear;49;NE;3;45%

Vernon;Mostly clear;49;S;6;48%

Victoria;Clear;46;NE;2;80%

Waco;Clear;42;SE;5;76%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;58;N;3;91%

Wharton;Clear;49;Calm;0;60%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;45;SSE;9;60%

Wink;Clear;56;SE;13;64%

Zapata;Clear;57;ENE;4;90%

_____

