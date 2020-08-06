TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;83;S;14;45%
Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;16;40%
Alice;Clear;77;SE;3;93%
Alpine;Clear;76;Calm;0;43%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;9;80%
Angleton;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;97%
Austin;Partly cloudy;79;N;3;73%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;76;S;5;90%
Bay;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
Beaumont;Cloudy;77;NNE;1;95%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;68%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;92%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;66%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;S;3;89%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;100%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;84%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;81;S;8;50%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;66%
Canadian;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;8;87%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;85%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;10;75%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;8;88%
College Station;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;78%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;57%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;87%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;86%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;77;SE;10;84%
Dalhart;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;75%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;78;SE;10;81%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;87%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;12;93%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;73;E;8;92%
Del Rio;Clear;83;ESE;9;52%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;82;SE;13;61%
Denton;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;8;81%
Dryden;Clear;76;ESE;6;51%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;7;84%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;92%
El Paso;Cloudy;89;N;4;27%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;3;83%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;100%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;S;13;61%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;9;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;10;84%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;10;85%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;91%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;79%
Gainesville;Cloudy;73;SE;12;94%
Galveston;Cloudy;85;S;9;76%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;61%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;80;S;16;76%
Giddings;Mostly clear;79;SSW;3;85%
Gilmer;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;77;E;6;84%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;80;SE;6;73%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;97%
Greenville;Mostly clear;73;E;3;95%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;78;W;9;34%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;13;60%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;78;SW;4;90%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;78%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;6;92%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;E;3;95%
Hereford;Cloudy;72;Calm;4;78%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;78;E;9;88%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;8;84%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;84%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;77;S;3;81%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;3;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;S;3;76%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;76%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;82;SSE;6;90%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;73;E;1;93%
Jasper;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;97%
Junction;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;61%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;7;88%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;9;84%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;S;13;61%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;81;S;13;61%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;79;SE;5;90%
La Grange;Mostly clear;78;S;6;98%
Lago Vista;Mostly clear;76;S;7;83%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;12;90%
Llano;Partly cloudy;79;N;7;64%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;2;94%
Lubbock;Cloudy;77;SSE;6;54%
Lufkin;Cloudy;76;ESE;5;87%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;9;87%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;59%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;7;90%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;6;96%
Midland;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;44%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;44%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Mostly clear;74;ESE;3;93%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;10;81%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;93%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;88%
Odessa;Clear;82;S;10;39%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;81%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;91%
Pampa;Partly cloudy;70;SE;20;86%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;7;82%
Paris;Mostly clear;70;ESE;7;97%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;13;41%
Perryton;Mostly clear;68;SSE;12;85%
Plainview;Mostly clear;69;SE;9;83%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;89%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;75%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;78%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;75;S;6;90%
Robstown;Clear;76;SE;5;87%
Rockport;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;71%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;74;SSE;10;83%
San Angelo;Cloudy;83;S;13;43%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;75;SE;5;90%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;94%
Seminole;Cloudy;79;S;7;45%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;72;ESE;10;93%
Snyder;Cloudy;79;S;7;45%
Sonora;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;57%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;62%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;72;E;3;100%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;82;S;12;40%
Temple;Partly cloudy;80;S;13;63%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;74;E;6;93%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;74;E;2;92%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;89%
Vernon;Cloudy;74;ESE;10;92%
Victoria;Mostly clear;77;SE;2;89%
Waco;Partly cloudy;83;S;13;58%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;89%
Wharton;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;92%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;73;ESE;7;94%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;40%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;83%
