TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 6, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;83;S;14;45%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;16;40%

Alice;Clear;77;SE;3;93%

Alpine;Clear;76;Calm;0;43%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;9;80%

Angleton;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;97%

Austin;Partly cloudy;79;N;3;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;76;S;5;90%

Bay;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Beaumont;Cloudy;77;NNE;1;95%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Borger;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;68%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;92%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;66%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;S;3;89%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;100%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;84%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;81;S;8;50%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;66%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;8;87%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;9;85%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;10;75%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;8;88%

College Station;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;78%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;57%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;79;SSE;6;87%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;86%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;77;SE;10;84%

Dalhart;Cloudy;71;SSE;12;75%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;78;SE;10;81%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;87%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;12;93%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;73;E;8;92%

Del Rio;Clear;83;ESE;9;52%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;82;SE;13;61%

Denton;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;8;81%

Dryden;Clear;76;ESE;6;51%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;67;SSE;7;84%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;92%

El Paso;Cloudy;89;N;4;27%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;3;83%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;100%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;S;13;61%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;9;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;10;84%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;10;85%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;91%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;79%

Gainesville;Cloudy;73;SE;12;94%

Galveston;Cloudy;85;S;9;76%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;61%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;80;S;16;76%

Giddings;Mostly clear;79;SSW;3;85%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;77;E;6;84%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;80;SE;6;73%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;8;97%

Greenville;Mostly clear;73;E;3;95%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;78;W;9;34%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;13;60%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;78;SW;4;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;78%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;6;92%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;E;3;95%

Hereford;Cloudy;72;Calm;4;78%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;78;E;9;88%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;8;84%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;N;6;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;77;S;3;81%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;3;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;S;3;76%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;76%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;82;SSE;6;90%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;73;E;1;93%

Jasper;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;97%

Junction;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;61%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;7;88%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;9;84%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;S;13;61%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;81;S;13;61%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;79;SE;5;90%

La Grange;Mostly clear;78;S;6;98%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;76;S;7;83%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;12;90%

Llano;Partly cloudy;79;N;7;64%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;2;94%

Lubbock;Cloudy;77;SSE;6;54%

Lufkin;Cloudy;76;ESE;5;87%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;9;87%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;59%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;7;90%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;6;96%

Midland;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;44%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;44%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Mostly clear;74;ESE;3;93%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;10;81%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;ESE;6;93%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;88%

Odessa;Clear;82;S;10;39%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;81%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;91%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;70;SE;20;86%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;7;82%

Paris;Mostly clear;70;ESE;7;97%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;13;41%

Perryton;Mostly clear;68;SSE;12;85%

Plainview;Mostly clear;69;SE;9;83%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;89%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;75%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;78%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;75;S;6;90%

Robstown;Clear;76;SE;5;87%

Rockport;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;74;SSE;10;83%

San Angelo;Cloudy;83;S;13;43%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;75;SE;5;90%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;94%

Seminole;Cloudy;79;S;7;45%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;72;ESE;10;93%

Snyder;Cloudy;79;S;7;45%

Sonora;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;57%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;62%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;72;E;3;100%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;82;S;12;40%

Temple;Partly cloudy;80;S;13;63%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;74;E;6;93%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;74;E;2;92%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;89%

Vernon;Cloudy;74;ESE;10;92%

Victoria;Mostly clear;77;SE;2;89%

Waco;Partly cloudy;83;S;13;58%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;89%

Wharton;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;92%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;73;ESE;7;94%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;14;40%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;83%

