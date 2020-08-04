TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;72;SE;9;78%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;SSE;6;63%

Alice;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;96%

Alpine;Sunny;76;WSW;6;37%

Amarillo;Sunny;68;SSE;10;80%

Angleton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Sunny;75;NNE;3;60%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;3;81%

Bay;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;89%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;1;95%

Beeville;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;100%

Borger;Sunny;70;SE;16;65%

Bowie;Partly sunny;74;SE;3;62%

Breckenridge;Sunny;76;ESE;10;65%

Brenham;Partly sunny;80;W;3;83%

Bridgeport;Sunny;75;E;9;58%

Brownsville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%

Brownwood;Sunny;79;SE;8;60%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Canadian;Sunny;67;SE;8;71%

Castroville;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;91%

Childress;Mostly sunny;70;SE;12;72%

Cleburne;Sunny;75;ENE;7;68%

College Station;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;84%

Comanche;Sunny;75;SE;8;73%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;84%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;97%

Corsicana;Sunny;76;NE;5;66%

Cotulla;Sunny;78;Calm;0;90%

Dalhart;Sunny;66;SSE;8;77%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;51%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;76;ENE;7;57%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;75;NE;5;63%

Decatur;Sunny;73;ENE;8;64%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;77;E;7;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;8;79%

Denton;Mostly sunny;73;E;3;65%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;73;ENE;2;72%

Dumas;Sunny;65;SE;15;82%

Edinburg;Sunny;80;ESE;2;92%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;83;SE;3;36%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;6;83%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;100%

Fort Hood;Sunny;75;N;5;80%

Fort Worth;Sunny;75;ENE;7;59%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;75;ENE;5;61%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;81;NE;5;51%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;72;N;5;82%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;72;E;6;67%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;83;W;7;82%

Gatesville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;73%

Georgetown;Sunny;75;W;3;84%

Giddings;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;77%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;69%

Graham;Mostly sunny;76;E;7;60%

Granbury;Sunny;77;E;8;60%

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;3;60%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;60%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;73;W;9;45%

Hamilton;Sunny;78;E;8;59%

Harlingen;Sunny;78;E;5;96%

Hearne;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;77%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;3;95%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;73%

Hereford;Sunny;70;Calm;6;75%

Hillsboro;Sunny;77;ENE;10;60%

Hondo;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;3;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;80;WNW;9;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;WNW;3;73%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;80;W;5;89%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;3;84%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;5;78%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;3;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;W;6;73%

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;77;SW;3;78%

Ingleside;Sunny;83;N;3;98%

Jacksonville;Sunny;74;NE;2;82%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;79%

Junction;Sunny;72;Calm;0;83%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;87%

Killeen;Sunny;75;N;5;80%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;75;N;5;80%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;79;N;3;85%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;88%

Lancaster;Sunny;76;ENE;5;59%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;78;ESE;3;79%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;83%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;76;N;2;71%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;76;SSE;5;64%

Lufkin;Sunny;77;Calm;0;76%

Mcallen;Sunny;78;E;6;92%

Mcgregor;Sunny;73;N;7;80%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;72;N;3;68%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;73%

Midland;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;9;61%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;9;61%

Midlothian;Sunny;76;ENE;6;64%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;3;60%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;73;SE;5;73%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;65%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;90%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;NE;5;84%

Odessa;Partly sunny;73;SSE;9;61%

Orange;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;80%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;80;NNW;3;93%

Palestine;Sunny;79;ENE;3;63%

Pampa;Sunny;67;SE;22;73%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;68;SE;16;68%

Paris;Sunny;72;NNE;8;68%

Pecos;Sunny;75;SSE;5;50%

Perryton;Sunny;64;SE;15;76%

Plainview;Partly sunny;67;E;7;83%

Pleasanton;Sunny;78;ESE;3;86%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;SW;3;84%

Port Isabel;Sunny;80;SSE;1;87%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;91%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;76;N;7;91%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;88%

Rockport;Sunny;79;W;3;87%

Rocksprings;Sunny;74;SSE;8;84%

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;67;Calm;0;86%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;1;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

San Marcos;Cloudy;75;NNE;7;96%

Seminole;Cloudy;72;SSE;3;68%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;72;NE;5;64%

Snyder;Sunny;74;SE;8;67%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;77%

Stephenville;Sunny;76;E;8;61%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;60%

Sweetwater;Sunny;78;SSE;7;58%

Temple;Mostly sunny;73;NW;6;96%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;3;73%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;79;NE;3;62%

Uvalde;Sunny;75;E;8;85%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;72;ESE;10;63%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;79;W;1;86%

Waco;Sunny;75;NNE;7;70%

Weslaco;Sunny;80;SE;3;85%

Wharton;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;86%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;69;E;5;72%

Wink;Mostly sunny;75;SE;10;57%

Zapata;Sunny;80;SSE;4;84%

_____

