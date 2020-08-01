TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 1, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;67;Calm;0;75%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;64;Calm;0;74%
Alice;Cloudy;79;WNW;6;78%
Alpine;Sunny;66;WSW;7;68%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;63;SSW;4;79%
Angleton;Cloudy;74;NE;7;93%
Arlington;Sunny;73;NNW;3;68%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;74;Calm;0;96%
Bay;Rain;78;SW;6;97%
Beaumont;Showers;75;WSW;3;100%
Beeville;Cloudy;79;ESE;5;97%
Borger;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;69%
Bowie;Sunny;66;NW;3;89%
Breckenridge;Sunny;66;Calm;0;81%
Brenham;Partly sunny;72;SSE;3;97%
Bridgeport;Sunny;67;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;3;90%
Brownwood;Sunny;68;Calm;0;72%
Burnet;Partly sunny;74;NNE;6;73%
Canadian;Sunny;62;Calm;0;93%
Castroville;Partly sunny;73;W;3;95%
Childress;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;69%
Cleburne;Sunny;68;Calm;0;88%
College Station;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Comanche;Sunny;68;WNW;3;77%
Conroe;Showers;73;S;3;93%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;79;WNW;10;100%
Corsicana;Sunny;71;NNW;6;80%
Cotulla;Cloudy;73;NW;5;93%
Dalhart;Sunny;59;W;5;86%
Dallas Love;Sunny;73;NNW;5;73%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;5;83%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;71;NNW;7;86%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;78%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;79%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;E;4;81%
Denton;Sunny;68;Calm;0;87%
Dryden;Partly sunny;70;N;2;74%
Dumas;Sunny;62;Calm;0;83%
Edinburg;Cloudy;80;SW;1;91%
El Paso;Partly sunny;81;NNW;3;45%
Ellington;Cloudy;73;S;5;94%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;92%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;75%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;3;87%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;69;N;6;80%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;75;NW;3;69%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;68;N;6;93%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;95%
Gainesville;Sunny;69;Calm;0;87%
Galveston;Showers;77;W;9;87%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;77%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Gilmer;Sunny;71;Calm;0;85%
Graham;Sunny;64;Calm;0;94%
Granbury;Sunny;69;W;5;81%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;73;NNW;3;68%
Greenville;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;69;NE;12;60%
Hamilton;Sunny;71;NNW;8;73%
Harlingen;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;93%
Hearne;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%
Hebbronville;Showers;73;N;9;83%
Henderson;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Hereford;Sunny;64;Calm;3;72%
Hillsboro;Sunny;70;N;6;92%
Hondo;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;89%
Houston;Cloudy;73;S;5;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;73;SSW;9;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;73;S;5;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;74;S;5;87%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;87%
Houston Hull;Rain;77;WNW;1;79%
Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;74;S;5;90%
Huntsville;Cloudy;74;WSW;3;81%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;WSW;9;98%
Jacksonville;Fog;74;N;2;93%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;97%
Junction;Sunny;71;SW;3;93%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;3;88%
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;NW;3;90%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;75%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;75%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;77;SSW;10;90%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;85%
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;74;N;6;87%
Lancaster;Sunny;71;Calm;0;86%
Laredo;Cloudy;78;ESE;3;92%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;77%
Longview;Partly sunny;73;NW;2;88%
Lubbock;Sunny;67;NE;5;66%
Lufkin;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%
Mcallen;Cloudy;81;SW;3;87%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;83%
Mckinney;Sunny;67;N;5;93%
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;88%
Midland;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%
Midlothian;Sunny;71;Calm;0;85%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;2;83%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;66;Calm;0;83%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;3;94%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;5;60%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;3;91%
Palacios;Sunny;82;WSW;6;87%
Palestine;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Pampa;Mostly sunny;64;SSW;3;81%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;63;W;5;87%
Paris;Sunny;71;NNW;3;92%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;59%
Perryton;Sunny;62;Calm;0;90%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;65%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;89%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;6;84%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;2;89%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;79;SW;5;92%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;74;SSE;8;82%
Robstown;Cloudy;76;NW;3;86%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;87%
Rocksprings;Sunny;70;NNW;1;95%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;66;SW;3;77%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;2;83%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;6;96%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Seminole;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;82%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;68;Calm;0;93%
Snyder;Sunny;67;N;3;80%
Sonora;Sunny;66;Calm;0;88%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;67;NW;5;83%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;84%
Sweetwater;Sunny;73;Calm;0;53%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;3;89%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;7;89%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;NNE;3;81%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;5;99%
Vernon;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;87%
Victoria;Partly sunny;79;SSW;3;91%
Waco;Mostly sunny;70;N;5;83%
Weslaco;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%
Wharton;Thunderstorms;74;ENE;3;91%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;69;NNW;6;72%
Wink;Cloudy;71;N;7;72%
Zapata;Showers;76;NW;5;93%
