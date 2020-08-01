TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;67;Calm;0;75%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;64;Calm;0;74%

Alice;Cloudy;79;WNW;6;78%

Alpine;Sunny;66;WSW;7;68%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;63;SSW;4;79%

Angleton;Cloudy;74;NE;7;93%

Arlington;Sunny;73;NNW;3;68%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;74;Calm;0;96%

Bay;Rain;78;SW;6;97%

Beaumont;Showers;75;WSW;3;100%

Beeville;Cloudy;79;ESE;5;97%

Borger;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;69%

Bowie;Sunny;66;NW;3;89%

Breckenridge;Sunny;66;Calm;0;81%

Brenham;Partly sunny;72;SSE;3;97%

Bridgeport;Sunny;67;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;3;90%

Brownwood;Sunny;68;Calm;0;72%

Burnet;Partly sunny;74;NNE;6;73%

Canadian;Sunny;62;Calm;0;93%

Castroville;Partly sunny;73;W;3;95%

Childress;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;69%

Cleburne;Sunny;68;Calm;0;88%

College Station;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Comanche;Sunny;68;WNW;3;77%

Conroe;Showers;73;S;3;93%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;79;WNW;10;100%

Corsicana;Sunny;71;NNW;6;80%

Cotulla;Cloudy;73;NW;5;93%

Dalhart;Sunny;59;W;5;86%

Dallas Love;Sunny;73;NNW;5;73%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;5;83%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;71;NNW;7;86%

Decatur;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;78%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;79%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;E;4;81%

Denton;Sunny;68;Calm;0;87%

Dryden;Partly sunny;70;N;2;74%

Dumas;Sunny;62;Calm;0;83%

Edinburg;Cloudy;80;SW;1;91%

El Paso;Partly sunny;81;NNW;3;45%

Ellington;Cloudy;73;S;5;94%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;92%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;75%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;3;87%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;69;N;6;80%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;75;NW;3;69%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;68;N;6;93%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;95%

Gainesville;Sunny;69;Calm;0;87%

Galveston;Showers;77;W;9;87%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;77%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Gilmer;Sunny;71;Calm;0;85%

Graham;Sunny;64;Calm;0;94%

Granbury;Sunny;69;W;5;81%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;73;NNW;3;68%

Greenville;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;69;NE;12;60%

Hamilton;Sunny;71;NNW;8;73%

Harlingen;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;95%

Hebbronville;Showers;73;N;9;83%

Henderson;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Hereford;Sunny;64;Calm;3;72%

Hillsboro;Sunny;70;N;6;92%

Hondo;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;89%

Houston;Cloudy;73;S;5;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;73;SSW;9;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;73;S;5;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;74;S;5;87%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;87%

Houston Hull;Rain;77;WNW;1;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;74;S;5;90%

Huntsville;Cloudy;74;WSW;3;81%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;WSW;9;98%

Jacksonville;Fog;74;N;2;93%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;97%

Junction;Sunny;71;SW;3;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;3;88%

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;NW;3;90%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;75%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;75%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;77;SSW;10;90%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;85%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;74;N;6;87%

Lancaster;Sunny;71;Calm;0;86%

Laredo;Cloudy;78;ESE;3;92%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;77%

Longview;Partly sunny;73;NW;2;88%

Lubbock;Sunny;67;NE;5;66%

Lufkin;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Cloudy;81;SW;3;87%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;83%

Mckinney;Sunny;67;N;5;93%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;88%

Midland;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;56%

Midlothian;Sunny;71;Calm;0;85%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;2;83%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;66;Calm;0;83%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;86%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;3;94%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;87%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;5;60%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;3;91%

Palacios;Sunny;82;WSW;6;87%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Mostly sunny;64;SSW;3;81%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;63;W;5;87%

Paris;Sunny;71;NNW;3;92%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;59%

Perryton;Sunny;62;Calm;0;90%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;65%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;89%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;6;84%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;2;89%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;79;SW;5;92%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;74;SSE;8;82%

Robstown;Cloudy;76;NW;3;86%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;87%

Rocksprings;Sunny;70;NNW;1;95%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;66;SW;3;77%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;2;83%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;6;96%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Seminole;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;82%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;68;Calm;0;93%

Snyder;Sunny;67;N;3;80%

Sonora;Sunny;66;Calm;0;88%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;67;NW;5;83%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;84%

Sweetwater;Sunny;73;Calm;0;53%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;3;89%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;7;89%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;NNE;3;81%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;5;99%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;87%

Victoria;Partly sunny;79;SSW;3;91%

Waco;Mostly sunny;70;N;5;83%

Weslaco;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;91%

Wharton;Thunderstorms;74;ENE;3;91%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;69;NNW;6;72%

Wink;Cloudy;71;N;7;72%

Zapata;Showers;76;NW;5;93%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather