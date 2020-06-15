TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, June 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;69;S;5;48%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;74;ESE;8;33%

Alice;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;81%

Alpine;Clear;71;SSE;14;32%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;11;35%

Angleton;Mostly clear;73;NE;5;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;49%

Austin;Partly cloudy;81;N;6;57%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;68%

Bay;Clear;76;Calm;0;96%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;78;E;2;89%

Beeville;Clear;73;E;3;94%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;18;26%

Bowie;Clear;68;Calm;0;80%

Breckenridge;Clear;72;SE;5;50%

Brenham;Clear;77;Calm;0;75%

Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;0;72%

Brownsville;Clear;75;Calm;0;73%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;55%

Burnet;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;51%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;16;41%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;58%

Childress;Clear;76;SE;15;39%

Cleburne;Clear;75;E;6;60%

College Station;Clear;79;SSE;3;61%

Comanche;Clear;72;Calm;0;49%

Conroe;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;75;SE;7;90%

Corsicana;Clear;78;E;6;63%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;79;SSE;7;64%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;75;S;16;30%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;45%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;81;E;6;48%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;80;E;5;51%

Decatur;Clear;75;ESE;5;50%

Del Rio;Clear;83;E;9;36%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;76;E;7;43%

Denton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;65%

Dryden;Clear;74;SE;7;32%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;16;34%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;75;SSE;1;78%

El Paso;Cloudy;83;ESE;4;21%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;ESE;5;83%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;70;NW;2;85%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;45%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;48%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;46%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;80;E;3;44%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;71;Calm;0;64%

Fredericksburg;Clear;66;Calm;0;76%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;72;E;3;57%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;79%

Gatesville;Clear;72;Calm;0;60%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;57%

Giddings;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;71%

Gilmer;Clear;73;Calm;0;80%

Graham;Clear;70;ESE;3;60%

Granbury;Clear;70;Calm;0;64%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;49%

Greenville;Clear;77;Calm;0;60%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;69;ENE;31;29%

Hamilton;Clear;71;SSE;6;55%

Harlingen;Clear;71;SE;3;80%

Hearne;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%

Hebbronville;Clear;70;ESE;4;84%

Henderson;Clear;76;ESE;5;73%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;75;S;22;29%

Hillsboro;Clear;77;E;7;59%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;76;E;6;59%

Houston;Partly cloudy;80;SE;1;79%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;80;SE;7;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;80;SE;1;79%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;E;3;94%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;76%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;78%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;78;SE;5;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;76;SE;3;81%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;81;S;6;62%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;82%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;71;E;2;85%

Jasper;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;91%

Junction;Clear;77;SE;10;47%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;80;SE;13;61%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;74%

Killeen;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;45%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;79;Calm;0;45%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%

La Grange;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;67%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;77%

Laredo;Mostly clear;79;E;6;63%

Llano;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;64%

Longview;Mostly clear;75;NNW;1;75%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;72;SE;9;33%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;70%

Mcallen;Clear;78;E;7;63%

Mcgregor;Clear;73;Calm;0;63%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;61%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;59%

Midland;Clear;75;ESE;9;25%

Midland Airpark;Clear;75;ESE;9;25%

Midlothian;Clear;74;Calm;0;65%

Mineola;Clear;72;ENE;2;81%

Mineral Wells;Clear;72;ESE;5;56%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;81%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;77;E;3;70%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;76;SE;7;71%

Odessa;Mostly clear;78;SE;14;22%

Orange;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;91%

Palacios;Mostly clear;76;NNE;3;87%

Palestine;Clear;76;ESE;3;72%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;22;38%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;73;SSW;22;35%

Paris;Clear;73;ENE;6;70%

Pecos;Clear;78;SE;12;23%

Perryton;Mostly clear;73;SSE;18;32%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;69;SE;10;39%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;71%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;7;76%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;E;6;74%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;5;80%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;77%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;83%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;13;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;71;SE;4;55%

San Angelo;Clear;76;SE;9;35%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;62%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;76;SE;6;71%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;81%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;8;29%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;78;ESE;7;49%

Snyder;Clear;74;SE;8;36%

Sonora;Clear;75;Calm;0;40%

Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;46%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;Calm;0;66%

Sweetwater;Clear;73;Calm;0;35%

Temple;Mostly clear;77;E;6;57%

Terrell;Mostly clear;78;E;5;59%

Tyler;Clear;77;ENE;2;72%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;74;ESE;6;58%

Vernon;Mostly clear;75;SE;7;44%

Victoria;Clear;75;E;2;80%

Waco;Clear;73;NNE;3;70%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;3;65%

Wharton;Clear;72;Calm;0;85%

Wichita Falls;Clear;70;SE;13;61%

Wink;Partly cloudy;76;SE;9;28%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;7;72%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather