TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Wednesday, May 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;83;E;13;62%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;82;Calm;0;53%

Alice;Showers;77;SSE;8;96%

Alpine;Clear;66;Calm;0;40%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;69;SE;11;58%

Angleton;Showers;78;SSW;9;90%

Arlington;Mostly clear;77;ENE;12;63%

Austin;Clear;82;N;3;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;79;S;9;90%

Bay;Cloudy;79;S;9;100%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;3;89%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;99%

Borger;Mostly clear;75;SE;17;57%

Bowie;Clear;73;E;5;74%

Breckenridge;Clear;76;E;7;75%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;92%

Bridgeport;Clear;72;E;6;76%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;17;81%

Brownwood;Clear;75;E;5;68%

Burnet;Clear;79;S;6;68%

Canadian;Clear;69;SE;13;68%

Castroville;Clear;78;SE;4;84%

Childress;Thunderstorms;66;ENE;12;93%

Cleburne;Clear;75;ENE;12;78%

College Station;Clear;79;SSE;8;84%

Comanche;Clear;75;SE;5;88%

Conroe;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;89%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;8;96%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;79;ENE;9;76%

Cotulla;Clear;84;SE;13;79%

Dalhart;Clear;72;SSE;12;51%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;79;E;9;59%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;63%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;78;E;13;66%

Decatur;Clear;72;ENE;9;77%

Del Rio;Clear;87;E;8;41%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;84;ESE;6;47%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;7;66%

Dryden;Cloudy;81;ENE;5;21%

Dumas;Clear;71;SE;20;66%

Edinburg;Cloudy;80;SSE;8;82%

El Paso;Clear;78;W;4;11%

Ellington;Cloudy;77;SSW;14;94%

Falfurrias;Clear;77;SE;7;92%

Fort Hood;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%

Fort Worth;Clear;76;ENE;8;71%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;78;E;9;61%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;78;E;9;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;E;6;71%

Fredericksburg;Clear;76;Calm;0;72%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;68;NE;6;77%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;15;90%

Gatesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%

Georgetown;Clear;83;S;12;71%

Giddings;Clear;78;SSW;9;91%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;6;74%

Graham;Clear;73;E;6;78%

Granbury;Clear;77;E;12;70%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;12;63%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;64%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;73;WSW;18;27%

Hamilton;Clear;76;ESE;5;84%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;87%

Hearne;Clear;78;ESE;3;84%

Hebbronville;Clear;76;SSE;7;84%

Henderson;Mostly clear;74;E;5;70%

Hereford;Mostly clear;69;SE;14;66%

Hillsboro;Clear;75;ENE;14;89%

Hondo;Clear;82;SSE;10;73%

Houston;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;3;85%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;78;SSW;15;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;4;89%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;75;SSW;8;100%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;79;SSW;9;84%

Houston Hooks;Clear;78;SSW;9;78%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;SSW;12;92%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;79;S;6;83%

Huntsville;Clear;78;SSW;5;75%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;S;12;92%

Jacksonville;Clear;71;E;3;78%

Jasper;Clear;77;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Clear;82;S;5;59%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;82;SE;13;77%

Kerrville;Clear;76;SSE;8;81%

Killeen;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;6;92%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;78;S;9;100%

Lago Vista;Clear;78;SSW;6;85%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;71%

Laredo;Clear;83;S;4;70%

Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%

Longview;Partly cloudy;73;E;3;74%

Lubbock;Clear;71;E;8;66%

Lufkin;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%

Mcallen;Cloudy;81;SE;16;81%

Mcgregor;Clear;78;E;3;84%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;5;75%

Mesquite;Cloudy;74;ENE;5;75%

Midland;Clear;81;ESE;9;26%

Midland Airpark;Clear;81;ESE;9;26%

Midlothian;Clear;73;ENE;6;78%

Mineola;Mostly clear;70;ENE;3;83%

Mineral Wells;Clear;76;E;10;73%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;73;E;7;68%

Nacogdoches;Clear;76;NE;7;81%

New Braunfels;Clear;81;S;7;84%

Odessa;Clear;83;S;9;23%

Orange;Partly cloudy;76;SW;3;92%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;87%

Palestine;Clear;76;ENE;7;84%

Pampa;Mostly clear;70;SE;16;69%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;68;SW;14;68%

Paris;Partly cloudy;70;E;13;78%

Pecos;Clear;78;SSE;8;34%

Perryton;Mostly clear;64;SE;14;69%

Plainview;Mostly clear;66;N;9;70%

Pleasanton;Clear;79;SE;6;87%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;79;SSE;9;91%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;80;SSE;12;88%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;94%

Randolph AFB;Clear;80;S;8;88%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;8;90%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;78%

Rocksprings;Clear;78;SE;7;65%

San Angelo;Clear;83;S;10;42%

San Antonio;Clear;80;SSE;4;79%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;79;SSE;8;84%

San Marcos;Clear;79;S;7;90%

Seminole;Clear;77;ESE;7;33%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;6;75%

Snyder;Clear;78;NNE;15;74%

Sonora;Clear;79;Calm;0;53%

Stephenville;Clear;78;E;6;80%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;85%

Sweetwater;Clear;83;WSW;9;24%

Temple;Clear;77;SSE;7;81%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;7;70%

Tyler;Clear;73;E;3;74%

Uvalde;Clear;79;ESE;7;79%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;72;NW;12;75%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;84%

Waco;Clear;79;E;7;78%

Weslaco;Cloudy;78;S;10;88%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;76;S;8;94%

Wichita Falls;Clear;70;E;7;75%

Wink;Clear;80;WSW;7;29%

Zapata;Clear;82;SE;8;79%

