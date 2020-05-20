TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Wednesday, May 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;83;E;13;62%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;82;Calm;0;53%
Alice;Showers;77;SSE;8;96%
Alpine;Clear;66;Calm;0;40%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;69;SE;11;58%
Angleton;Showers;78;SSW;9;90%
Arlington;Mostly clear;77;ENE;12;63%
Austin;Clear;82;N;3;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;79;S;9;90%
Bay;Cloudy;79;S;9;100%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;3;89%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;99%
Borger;Mostly clear;75;SE;17;57%
Bowie;Clear;73;E;5;74%
Breckenridge;Clear;76;E;7;75%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;92%
Bridgeport;Clear;72;E;6;76%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;17;81%
Brownwood;Clear;75;E;5;68%
Burnet;Clear;79;S;6;68%
Canadian;Clear;69;SE;13;68%
Castroville;Clear;78;SE;4;84%
Childress;Thunderstorms;66;ENE;12;93%
Cleburne;Clear;75;ENE;12;78%
College Station;Clear;79;SSE;8;84%
Comanche;Clear;75;SE;5;88%
Conroe;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;89%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;8;96%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;79;ENE;9;76%
Cotulla;Clear;84;SE;13;79%
Dalhart;Clear;72;SSE;12;51%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;79;E;9;59%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;63%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;78;E;13;66%
Decatur;Clear;72;ENE;9;77%
Del Rio;Clear;87;E;8;41%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;84;ESE;6;47%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;7;66%
Dryden;Cloudy;81;ENE;5;21%
Dumas;Clear;71;SE;20;66%
Edinburg;Cloudy;80;SSE;8;82%
El Paso;Clear;78;W;4;11%
Ellington;Cloudy;77;SSW;14;94%
Falfurrias;Clear;77;SE;7;92%
Fort Hood;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%
Fort Worth;Clear;76;ENE;8;71%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;78;E;9;61%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;78;E;9;65%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;E;6;71%
Fredericksburg;Clear;76;Calm;0;72%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;68;NE;6;77%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;15;90%
Gatesville;Clear;77;Calm;0;83%
Georgetown;Clear;83;S;12;71%
Giddings;Clear;78;SSW;9;91%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;6;74%
Graham;Clear;73;E;6;78%
Granbury;Clear;77;E;12;70%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;12;63%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;E;5;64%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;73;WSW;18;27%
Hamilton;Clear;76;ESE;5;84%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;15;87%
Hearne;Clear;78;ESE;3;84%
Hebbronville;Clear;76;SSE;7;84%
Henderson;Mostly clear;74;E;5;70%
Hereford;Mostly clear;69;SE;14;66%
Hillsboro;Clear;75;ENE;14;89%
Hondo;Clear;82;SSE;10;73%
Houston;Partly cloudy;77;SSW;3;85%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;78;SSW;15;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;4;89%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;75;SSW;8;100%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;79;SSW;9;84%
Houston Hooks;Clear;78;SSW;9;78%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;SSW;12;92%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;79;S;6;83%
Huntsville;Clear;78;SSW;5;75%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;S;12;92%
Jacksonville;Clear;71;E;3;78%
Jasper;Clear;77;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Clear;82;S;5;59%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;82;SE;13;77%
Kerrville;Clear;76;SSE;8;81%
Killeen;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;6;92%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;78;S;9;100%
Lago Vista;Clear;78;SSW;6;85%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;71%
Laredo;Clear;83;S;4;70%
Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Partly cloudy;73;E;3;74%
Lubbock;Clear;71;E;8;66%
Lufkin;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%
Mcallen;Cloudy;81;SE;16;81%
Mcgregor;Clear;78;E;3;84%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;5;75%
Mesquite;Cloudy;74;ENE;5;75%
Midland;Clear;81;ESE;9;26%
Midland Airpark;Clear;81;ESE;9;26%
Midlothian;Clear;73;ENE;6;78%
Mineola;Mostly clear;70;ENE;3;83%
Mineral Wells;Clear;76;E;10;73%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;73;E;7;68%
Nacogdoches;Clear;76;NE;7;81%
New Braunfels;Clear;81;S;7;84%
Odessa;Clear;83;S;9;23%
Orange;Partly cloudy;76;SW;3;92%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;87%
Palestine;Clear;76;ENE;7;84%
Pampa;Mostly clear;70;SE;16;69%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;68;SW;14;68%
Paris;Partly cloudy;70;E;13;78%
Pecos;Clear;78;SSE;8;34%
Perryton;Mostly clear;64;SE;14;69%
Plainview;Mostly clear;66;N;9;70%
Pleasanton;Clear;79;SE;6;87%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;79;SSE;9;91%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;80;SSE;12;88%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;94%
Randolph AFB;Clear;80;S;8;88%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;8;90%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;78%
Rocksprings;Clear;78;SE;7;65%
San Angelo;Clear;83;S;10;42%
San Antonio;Clear;80;SSE;4;79%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;79;SSE;8;84%
San Marcos;Clear;79;S;7;90%
Seminole;Clear;77;ESE;7;33%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;6;75%
Snyder;Clear;78;NNE;15;74%
Sonora;Clear;79;Calm;0;53%
Stephenville;Clear;78;E;6;80%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;85%
Sweetwater;Clear;83;WSW;9;24%
Temple;Clear;77;SSE;7;81%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;7;70%
Tyler;Clear;73;E;3;74%
Uvalde;Clear;79;ESE;7;79%
Vernon;Partly cloudy;72;NW;12;75%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;84%
Waco;Clear;79;E;7;78%
Weslaco;Cloudy;78;S;10;88%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;76;S;8;94%
Wichita Falls;Clear;70;E;7;75%
Wink;Clear;80;WSW;7;29%
Zapata;Clear;82;SE;8;79%
