TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, March 22, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;46;NW;5;87%

Alice;Showers;57;N;7;96%

Alpine;Clear;39;WNW;3;94%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;39;S;14;99%

Angleton;Cloudy;67;NE;6;93%

Arlington;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;100%

Austin;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;54;N;6;96%

Bay;Showers;68;NE;3;100%

Beaumont;Cloudy;61;ESE;7;85%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;8;100%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;43;S;14;79%

Bowie;Showers;52;E;3;96%

Breckenridge;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%

Brenham;Cloudy;58;ENE;5;98%

Bridgeport;Showers;52;SSE;5;100%

Brownsville;Cloudy;64;NNW;6;87%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;3;100%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;5;92%

Canadian;Cloudy;40;S;7;93%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;42;WNW;6;95%

Cleburne;Showers;52;SSE;8;100%

College Station;Cloudy;56;E;8;96%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;6;100%

Conroe;Cloudy;57;N;3;96%

Corpus Christi;Fog;63;NNW;10;96%

Corsicana;Thunderstorms;54;WSW;5;100%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;5;96%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;43;SSW;18;82%

Dallas Love;Showers;53;SE;7;85%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;53;SE;7;89%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;52;SSE;7;96%

Decatur;Showers;51;SE;3;94%

Del Rio;Cloudy;56;SE;9;86%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;54;SSE;9;93%

Denton;Cloudy;53;S;3;89%

Dryden;Clear;49;E;8;100%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;40;S;15;93%

Edinburg;Cloudy;66;N;7;86%

El Paso;Clear;63;W;6;28%

Ellington;Showers;61;NE;9;100%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;60;N;7;92%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;100%

Fort Worth;Showers;52;SE;9;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;53;S;6;92%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;54;SE;8;90%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;53;SE;8;95%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;97%

Gainesville;Cloudy;49;SE;15;97%

Galveston;Cloudy;70;ENE;10;88%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Giddings;Showers;53;ENE;5;99%

Gilmer;Cloudy;49;E;15;93%

Graham;Rain;50;S;5;100%

Granbury;Showers;54;SSE;6;92%

Grand Prairie;Showers;53;SSE;3;100%

Greenville;Showers;54;Calm;0;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Fog;35;ENE;10;100%

Hamilton;Cloudy;52;SE;13;100%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;96%

Hearne;Cloudy;56;ESE;5;94%

Hebbronville;Showers;54;NNE;6;98%

Henderson;Rain;51;ESE;15;95%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;42;S;14;98%

Hillsboro;Rain;53;SE;5;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;7;92%

Houston;Cloudy;61;NE;7;93%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;62;NE;9;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;62;NE;7;87%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;61;NE;6;100%

Houston Clover;Showers;64;Calm;6;89%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;58;ENE;7;90%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;62;ENE;6;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;59;NNE;8;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;55;ENE;7;92%

Ingleside;Showers;70;E;7;98%

Jacksonville;Rain;52;E;7;93%

Jasper;Cloudy;56;ENE;6;96%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;49;E;7;96%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;54;NE;6;100%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Killeen;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;100%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;52;ESE;9;100%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;60;N;12;96%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;94%

Lago Vista;Fog;51;E;5;100%

Lancaster;Rain;52;SSE;3;94%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;57;NNE;1;97%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Showers;53;ESE;5;88%

Lubbock;Showers;41;N;6;89%

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;54;NE;9;93%

Mcallen;Cloudy;62;NNE;8;86%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Mckinney;Cloudy;52;SSE;8;89%

Mesquite;Showers;52;Calm;0;96%

Midland;Cloudy;45;SE;7;97%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;45;SE;7;97%

Midlothian;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Showers;52;ESE;6;87%

Mineral Wells;Showers;52;SSE;7;92%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;52;E;8;87%

Nacogdoches;Rain;52;N;5;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;55;NE;9;92%

Odessa;Showers;45;ESE;6;93%

Orange;Cloudy;60;NNE;6;91%

Palacios;Showers;66;ENE;9;96%

Palestine;Thunderstorms;52;E;14;100%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;20;93%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;9;93%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;50;ENE;10;87%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;46;NNE;5;96%

Perryton;Cloudy;38;S;14;91%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;97%

Pleasanton;Showers;52;N;5;96%

Port Aransas;Showers;69;ENE;10;97%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;69;NNW;9;86%

Port Lavaca;Showers;67;NE;8;97%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;7;69%

Robstown;Showers;59;N;10;96%

Rockport;Showers;71;ENE;9;86%

Rocksprings;Showers;48;ESE;8;100%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;3;93%

San Antonio;Cloudy;54;NNE;6;94%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;53;NNE;7;100%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;7;100%

Seminole;Showers;41;SSE;3;100%

Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;51;Calm;0;88%

Snyder;Showers;42;ESE;3;100%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Cloudy;51;S;5;93%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;51;ESE;7;92%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%

Temple;Cloudy;54;E;7;100%

Terrell;Showers;54;WSW;9;90%

Tyler;Rain;52;ESE;8;90%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;52;ENE;10;100%

Vernon;Cloudy;45;N;8;97%

Victoria;Fog;64;N;8;90%

Waco;Cloudy;54;SE;5;92%

Weslaco;Cloudy;60;NE;5;92%

Wharton;Cloudy;61;NE;6;100%

Wichita Falls;Rain;50;W;7;94%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;46;ENE;7;93%

Zapata;Cloudy;60;N;6;92%

