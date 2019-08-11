TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;84;SSW;15;58%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;84;S;13;53%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;86;S;12;74%
Alpine;Sunny;80;S;5;40%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;81;SW;10;58%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;5;84%
Arlington;Sunny;82;S;8;65%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;8;71%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;81;SSW;12;87%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;91;S;9;70%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;84;SW;3;83%
Beeville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;7;85%
Borger;Mostly sunny;83;SW;7;48%
Bowie;Sunny;86;S;13;58%
Breckenridge;Sunny;88;SSW;14;48%
Brenham;Partly sunny;86;SSW;8;75%
Bridgeport;Sunny;87;SSW;9;50%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;76%
Brownwood;Sunny;84;SSW;13;51%
Burnet;Partly sunny;80;SSW;8;71%
Canadian;Mostly sunny;84;Calm;0;50%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;67%
Childress;Sunny;82;S;9;52%
Cleburne;Sunny;84;S;9;69%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;86;S;10;74%
Comanche;Sunny;84;SSW;12;57%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;9;74%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;85;S;13;82%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;82;SSW;13;79%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;10;69%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;75;NE;8;65%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;85;SW;8;60%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;83;SSW;8;64%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;83;SSW;13;64%
Decatur;Sunny;86;SSW;8;54%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;81;E;10;73%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;79;ESE;16;78%
Denton;Sunny;84;S;12;62%
Dryden;Sunny;81;ESE;7;57%
Dumas;Sunny;82;SW;6;48%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;87;SSE;8;70%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;74;NW;3;66%
Ellington;Partly sunny;86;SSE;3;74%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;12;66%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;81;SSW;12;76%
Fort Worth;Sunny;83;S;13;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;13;58%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;85;S;12;58%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;81;S;9;69%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;67%
Gainesville;Sunny;87;SSW;10;57%
Galveston;Sunny;86;SSW;4;80%
Gatesville;Sunny;82;SSW;12;69%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;15;78%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;6;75%
Gilmer;Sunny;83;SSW;8;72%
Graham;Sunny;86;S;12;55%
Granbury;Sunny;87;S;8;53%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;82;S;8;65%
Greenville;Sunny;88;SW;9;58%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;73;SW;10;58%
Hamilton;Sunny;83;SW;13;63%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;94;S;14;61%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;81%
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;85;S;14;67%
Henderson;Sunny;81;SSW;5;82%
Hereford;Sunny;84;SW;12;44%
Hillsboro;Sunny;84;SSW;16;70%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;76%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;12;70%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;86;SSW;7;74%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;12;70%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;3;78%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;76%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;8;71%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;9;77%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;86;N;3;71%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;9;71%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;80%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;6;83%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;7;84%
Junction;Sunny;78;S;8;73%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;7;78%
Kerrville;Cloudy;79;SSW;8;78%
Killeen;Partly sunny;81;SSW;12;76%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;81;SSW;12;76%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;15;71%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;3;77%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;9;77%
Lancaster;Sunny;85;SSW;10;64%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;75;SE;16;100%
Llano;Sunny;84;SW;10;61%
Longview;Sunny;83;SSW;6;79%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;49%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;81;N;3;87%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;13;74%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;83;S;14;73%
Mckinney;Sunny;84;S;9;66%
Mesquite;Sunny;81;S;8;78%
Midland;Sunny;83;S;17;54%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;83;S;17;54%
Midlothian;Sunny;85;SSW;15;65%
Mineola;Sunny;82;SSW;7;78%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;82;SSE;8;62%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;87;SW;10;61%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;84;SW;10;83%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;85;SSW;9;74%
Odessa;Sunny;81;S;14;50%
Orange;Partly sunny;87;WSW;5;82%
Palacios;Partly sunny;89;SSW;10;67%
Palestine;Partly sunny;83;SW;7;80%
Pampa;Partly sunny;89;WSW;14;32%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;84;SSW;7;42%
Paris;Sunny;85;SSW;8;74%
Pecos;Mostly sunny;89;SW;7;33%
Perryton;Sunny;83;Calm;0;44%
Plainview;Sunny;83;SSW;14;43%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;77%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;87;S;10;77%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;8;83%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;91;S;9;70%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;74%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;87;S;15;70%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;88;S;9;72%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;76;SSE;12;79%
San Angelo;Sunny;82;S;15;62%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;83;S;6;79%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;67%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;84;S;10;79%
Seminole;Sunny;82;S;9;42%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;86;S;10;65%
Snyder;Sunny;83;S;14;58%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;10;65%
Stephenville;Sunny;83;SSW;8;58%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;87;SSW;12;61%
Sweetwater;Sunny;85;S;20;52%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;84;S;14;74%
Terrell;Sunny;83;SSW;10;73%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;83;SSW;7;76%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;79%
Vernon;Sunny;90;SSW;14;43%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;85%
Waco;Mostly sunny;82;SW;15;73%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;88;S;14;66%
Wharton;Partly sunny;87;SSW;8;67%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;88;SSW;12;51%
Wink;Sunny;82;SE;15;42%
Zapata;Partly sunny;86;SSE;7;64%
