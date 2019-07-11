TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;78%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;68%
Alice;Sunny;76;SW;5;93%
Alpine;Sunny;66;Calm;0;68%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;67;NW;7;74%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;5;87%
Arlington;Partly sunny;76;NNW;8;77%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;74;NW;5;87%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;8;95%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;79;N;5;82%
Beeville;Sunny;78;N;4;93%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;6;88%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;7;87%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;76;NW;4;78%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;76;N;9;82%
Bridgeport;Sunny;75;Calm;0;81%
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;78;NE;5;96%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;73;NNW;9;83%
Burnet;Partly sunny;73;NW;5;84%
Canadian;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;98%
Castroville;Sunny;72;N;5;94%
Childress;Cloudy;71;N;13;83%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;6;94%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;73;N;9;87%
Comanche;Sunny;71;N;5;100%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;6;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;5;93%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;74;N;9;93%
Cotulla;Sunny;78;NNE;5;84%
Dalhart;Sunny;64;NNW;5;83%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;77;N;9;84%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;75;NNW;9;84%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;76;N;10;84%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;76;NNW;7;72%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;68%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;5;75%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;7;90%
Dryden;Sunny;75;N;5;66%
Dumas;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;93%
Edinburg;Sunny;78;E;3;92%
El Paso;Sunny;77;NE;6;37%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;5;83%
Falfurrias;Sunny;78;S;3;91%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;73;NNE;9;90%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;10;87%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;74;N;6;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;12;84%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;70;NW;7;91%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;74;N;9;93%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;7;76%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;5;93%
Giddings;Mostly sunny;74;NNW;7;94%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;3;88%
Graham;Sunny;73;NNW;3;86%
Granbury;Sunny;73;WNW;7;91%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;76;NNW;8;77%
Greenville;Mostly sunny;75;N;3;88%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;NE;16;54%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;3;97%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;6;99%
Hebbronville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%
Henderson;Partly sunny;73;N;3;90%
Hereford;Sunny;62;NNW;6;90%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;9;100%
Hondo;Sunny;71;N;5;86%
Houston;Partly sunny;79;NNW;9;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;NW;7;78%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;79;NNW;9;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;5;88%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;78;W;3;90%
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;74;NNW;5;84%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;74;NW;5;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;6;84%
Huntsville;Sunny;72;N;3;93%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;W;8;85%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;75;NNE;3;88%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;89%
Junction;Sunny;68;WNW;6;89%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;74;N;6;86%
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Killeen;Cloudy;73;NNE;9;90%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;73;NNE;7;90%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;76;S;6;93%
La Grange;Partly sunny;74;NNW;3;100%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;5;92%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;77;NNW;6;84%
Laredo;Sunny;79;SE;7;85%
Llano;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;97%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;71;ENE;15;81%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%
Mcallen;Sunny;78;SE;6;90%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;72;N;5;100%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;74;NNW;6;90%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;6;88%
Midland;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;75;NNW;10;93%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;95%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;72;N;5;83%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;81%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;73;N;5;93%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;8;81%
Odessa;Sunny;72;ESE;5;68%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;5;97%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;81;W;6;81%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;97%
Pampa;Cloudy;68;NNW;8;80%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;88%
Paris;Partly sunny;71;N;6;96%
Pecos;Sunny;76;E;16;58%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;85%
Plainview;Sunny;68;ESE;6;69%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;75;N;3;86%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;81;SW;6;90%
Port Isabel;Sunny;79;NE;2;90%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;79;W;6;93%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;73;NW;5;88%
Robstown;Sunny;77;Calm;0;95%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;6;90%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;67;N;4;94%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;83%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;76;NNW;4;81%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;77;N;5;70%
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Seminole;Sunny;71;Calm;0;70%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;75;N;4;89%
Snyder;Cloudy;73;N;14;77%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;5;93%
Stephenville;Sunny;72;NNW;7;83%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;74;NNW;8;94%
Sweetwater;Thunderstorms;73;NNE;10;75%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;100%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;7;84%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;85%
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;76;NNE;3;69%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;8;64%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;78;NW;4;87%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;6;90%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;93%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;74;NW;3;85%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;77;N;14;71%
Wink;Sunny;75;E;10;61%
Zapata;Sunny;79;NNE;3;78%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather