TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;78%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;68%

Alice;Sunny;76;SW;5;93%

Alpine;Sunny;66;Calm;0;68%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;67;NW;7;74%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;5;87%

Arlington;Partly sunny;76;NNW;8;77%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;74;NW;5;87%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;8;95%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;79;N;5;82%

Beeville;Sunny;78;N;4;93%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;6;88%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;7;87%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;76;NW;4;78%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;76;N;9;82%

Bridgeport;Sunny;75;Calm;0;81%

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;78;NE;5;96%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;73;NNW;9;83%

Burnet;Partly sunny;73;NW;5;84%

Canadian;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;98%

Castroville;Sunny;72;N;5;94%

Childress;Cloudy;71;N;13;83%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;6;94%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;73;N;9;87%

Comanche;Sunny;71;N;5;100%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;6;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;5;93%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;74;N;9;93%

Cotulla;Sunny;78;NNE;5;84%

Dalhart;Sunny;64;NNW;5;83%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;77;N;9;84%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;75;NNW;9;84%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;76;N;10;84%

Decatur;Mostly sunny;76;NNW;7;72%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;68%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;5;75%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;7;90%

Dryden;Sunny;75;N;5;66%

Dumas;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;93%

Edinburg;Sunny;78;E;3;92%

El Paso;Sunny;77;NE;6;37%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;5;83%

Falfurrias;Sunny;78;S;3;91%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;73;NNE;9;90%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;10;87%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;74;N;6;87%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;12;84%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;70;NW;7;91%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;74;N;9;93%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;7;76%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;5;93%

Giddings;Mostly sunny;74;NNW;7;94%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;3;88%

Graham;Sunny;73;NNW;3;86%

Granbury;Sunny;73;WNW;7;91%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;76;NNW;8;77%

Greenville;Mostly sunny;75;N;3;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;NE;16;54%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;3;97%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;6;99%

Hebbronville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%

Henderson;Partly sunny;73;N;3;90%

Hereford;Sunny;62;NNW;6;90%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;9;100%

Hondo;Sunny;71;N;5;86%

Houston;Partly sunny;79;NNW;9;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;NW;7;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;79;NNW;9;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;5;88%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;78;W;3;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;74;NNW;5;84%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;74;NW;5;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;6;84%

Huntsville;Sunny;72;N;3;93%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;W;8;85%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;75;NNE;3;88%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;89%

Junction;Sunny;68;WNW;6;89%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;74;N;6;86%

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Killeen;Cloudy;73;NNE;9;90%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;73;NNE;7;90%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;76;S;6;93%

La Grange;Partly sunny;74;NNW;3;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;5;92%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;77;NNW;6;84%

Laredo;Sunny;79;SE;7;85%

Llano;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;3;97%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;71;ENE;15;81%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Sunny;78;SE;6;90%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;72;N;5;100%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;74;NNW;6;90%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;6;88%

Midland;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;74;Calm;0;68%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;75;NNW;10;93%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;95%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;72;N;5;83%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;Calm;0;81%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;73;N;5;93%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;8;81%

Odessa;Sunny;72;ESE;5;68%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;5;97%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;81;W;6;81%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;97%

Pampa;Cloudy;68;NNW;8;80%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;N;5;88%

Paris;Partly sunny;71;N;6;96%

Pecos;Sunny;76;E;16;58%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;85%

Plainview;Sunny;68;ESE;6;69%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;75;N;3;86%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;81;SW;6;90%

Port Isabel;Sunny;79;NE;2;90%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;79;W;6;93%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;73;NW;5;88%

Robstown;Sunny;77;Calm;0;95%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;6;90%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;67;N;4;94%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;83%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;76;NNW;4;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;77;N;5;70%

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Seminole;Sunny;71;Calm;0;70%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;75;N;4;89%

Snyder;Cloudy;73;N;14;77%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;5;93%

Stephenville;Sunny;72;NNW;7;83%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;74;NNW;8;94%

Sweetwater;Thunderstorms;73;NNE;10;75%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;100%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;7;84%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;N;5;85%

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;76;NNE;3;69%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;8;64%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;78;NW;4;87%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;6;90%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;93%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;74;NW;3;85%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;77;N;14;71%

Wink;Sunny;75;E;10;61%

Zapata;Sunny;79;NNE;3;78%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather