TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Wednesday, July 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;94;WSW;7;53%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;94;SW;6;41%
Alice;Sunny;94;S;10;48%
Alpine;Sunny;93;Calm;0;18%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;88;N;10;62%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;90;NW;5;57%
Arlington;Sunny;90;SE;12;58%
Austin;Sunny;92;N;3;50%
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;90;SW;7;58%
Bay;Partly sunny;94;WSW;6;56%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;90;N;5;60%
Beeville;Sunny;92;ESE;9;56%
Borger;Partly sunny;87;NNE;18;60%
Bowie;Sunny;93;Calm;0;53%
Breckenridge;Sunny;95;SW;7;48%
Brenham;Sunny;91;SW;8;57%
Bridgeport;Sunny;93;Calm;0;54%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;S;12;57%
Brownwood;Sunny;93;WSW;6;52%
Burnet;Sunny;90;S;6;53%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;92;ENE;13;58%
Castroville;Sunny;91;Calm;0;46%
Childress;Sunny;90;E;7;61%
Cleburne;Sunny;93;SE;7;62%
College Station;Sunny;88;SW;7;60%
Comanche;Sunny;94;WSW;5;50%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;91;NW;7;59%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;SSE;6;59%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;89;SE;8;67%
Cotulla;Sunny;91;N;3;55%
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;88;NNE;18;49%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;SSE;8;57%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;92;SSE;9;57%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;92;SE;7;59%
Decatur;Sunny;93;Calm;0;56%
Del Rio;Sunny;91;ESE;7;55%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;91;SE;10;58%
Denton;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;7;55%
Dryden;Sunny;91;SSE;6;38%
Dumas;Partly sunny;84;NNE;14;60%
Edinburg;Sunny;95;SE;11;46%
El Paso;Partly sunny;91;NNE;5;25%
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;W;2;58%
Falfurrias;Sunny;96;SE;3;42%
Fort Hood;Sunny;91;SSE;6;59%
Fort Worth;Sunny;91;N;3;60%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;92;S;3;59%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;95;SSW;6;52%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;95;S;8;52%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;92;S;5;39%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;56%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;N;5;65%
Gatesville;Sunny;93;N;3;55%
Georgetown;Sunny;90;Calm;0;55%
Giddings;Sunny;93;W;6;54%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;3;60%
Graham;Sunny;93;SSW;6;54%
Granbury;Sunny;95;SSE;5;52%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;SE;12;58%
Greenville;Sunny;93;ESE;6;55%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;89;WSW;20;24%
Hamilton;Sunny;95;Calm;0;47%
Harlingen;Sunny;91;S;10;56%
Hearne;Partly sunny;89;S;3;70%
Hebbronville;Sunny;94;Calm;0;39%
Henderson;Cloudy;89;Calm;0;67%
Hereford;Sunny;93;NNE;13;39%
Hillsboro;Sunny;92;S;9;59%
Hondo;Sunny;89;S;4;57%
Houston;Partly sunny;99;Calm;0;36%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;91;WNW;7;55%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;99;Calm;0;36%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;W;5;64%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;53%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;6;58%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;90;WNW;3;65%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;W;6;58%
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;89;N;3;58%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;92;S;13;62%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;SSE;4;68%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;65%
Junction;Sunny;94;SSW;6;45%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;87;Calm;0;61%
Kerrville;Sunny;92;Calm;0;49%
Killeen;Sunny;91;SSE;6;59%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;91;SSW;3;60%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;94;SE;8;51%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;91;S;3;61%
Lago Vista;Sunny;90;SE;3;52%
Lancaster;Sunny;93;SE;7;57%
Laredo;Sunny;91;Calm;0;55%
Llano;Sunny;97;WNW;3;43%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;2;65%
Lubbock;Sunny;94;ESE;4;29%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;61%
Mcallen;Sunny;93;SSE;12;51%
Mcgregor;Sunny;91;N;3;63%
Mckinney;Sunny;90;ESE;8;69%
Mesquite;Sunny;90;SE;8;62%
Midland;Sunny;96;Calm;0;25%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;96;Calm;0;25%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;94;SE;7;57%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;89;SSW;4;69%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;93;SSW;7;53%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;90;Calm;0;60%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;88;N;3;72%
New Braunfels;Sunny;91;SW;8;51%
Odessa;Sunny;94;N;3;23%
Orange;Cloudy;89;NNE;3;70%
Palacios;Sunny;90;SSW;9;61%
Palestine;Sunny;90;ESE;5;61%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;87;NE;15;61%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;13;54%
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;S;5;63%
Pecos;Mostly sunny;100;NW;8;15%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;88;NNE;14;54%
Plainview;Sunny;91;ESE;10;46%
Pleasanton;Sunny;90;SSE;3;56%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;87;S;10;70%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;SE;11;59%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;S;6;61%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;87;Calm;0;65%
Robstown;Mostly sunny;92;SE;9;55%
Rockport;Mostly sunny;88;S;8;67%
Rocksprings;Sunny;89;SE;7;47%
San Angelo;Sunny;93;S;5;48%
San Antonio;Sunny;90;N;5;59%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;89;N;6;52%
San Marcos;Sunny;92;SSE;6;53%
Seminole;Sunny;95;E;5;20%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;92;SSE;6;65%
Snyder;Sunny;90;Calm;0;42%
Sonora;Sunny;93;Calm;0;40%
Stephenville;Sunny;94;WSW;6;48%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;96;SE;6;49%
Sweetwater;Sunny;94;Calm;0;36%
Temple;Sunny;89;N;7;74%
Terrell;Sunny;93;SSW;9;53%
Tyler;Partly sunny;89;S;5;67%
Uvalde;Sunny;92;SSE;5;52%
Vernon;Sunny;94;ENE;6;44%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;6;61%
Waco;Sunny;91;SSE;8;60%
Weslaco;Sunny;94;SSE;10;47%
Wharton;Partly sunny;90;SSW;6;55%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;95;W;5;40%
Wink;Sunny;96;N;6;19%
Zapata;Sunny;94;SW;6;43%
