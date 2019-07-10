TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Wednesday, July 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;94;WSW;7;53%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;94;SW;6;41%

Alice;Sunny;94;S;10;48%

Alpine;Sunny;93;Calm;0;18%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;88;N;10;62%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;90;NW;5;57%

Arlington;Sunny;90;SE;12;58%

Austin;Sunny;92;N;3;50%

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;90;SW;7;58%

Bay;Partly sunny;94;WSW;6;56%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;90;N;5;60%

Beeville;Sunny;92;ESE;9;56%

Borger;Partly sunny;87;NNE;18;60%

Bowie;Sunny;93;Calm;0;53%

Breckenridge;Sunny;95;SW;7;48%

Brenham;Sunny;91;SW;8;57%

Bridgeport;Sunny;93;Calm;0;54%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;94;S;12;57%

Brownwood;Sunny;93;WSW;6;52%

Burnet;Sunny;90;S;6;53%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;92;ENE;13;58%

Castroville;Sunny;91;Calm;0;46%

Childress;Sunny;90;E;7;61%

Cleburne;Sunny;93;SE;7;62%

College Station;Sunny;88;SW;7;60%

Comanche;Sunny;94;WSW;5;50%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;91;NW;7;59%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;SSE;6;59%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;89;SE;8;67%

Cotulla;Sunny;91;N;3;55%

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;88;NNE;18;49%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;SSE;8;57%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;92;SSE;9;57%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;92;SE;7;59%

Decatur;Sunny;93;Calm;0;56%

Del Rio;Sunny;91;ESE;7;55%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;91;SE;10;58%

Denton;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;7;55%

Dryden;Sunny;91;SSE;6;38%

Dumas;Partly sunny;84;NNE;14;60%

Edinburg;Sunny;95;SE;11;46%

El Paso;Partly sunny;91;NNE;5;25%

Ellington;Partly sunny;90;W;2;58%

Falfurrias;Sunny;96;SE;3;42%

Fort Hood;Sunny;91;SSE;6;59%

Fort Worth;Sunny;91;N;3;60%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;92;S;3;59%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;95;SSW;6;52%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;95;S;8;52%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;92;S;5;39%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;56%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;90;N;5;65%

Gatesville;Sunny;93;N;3;55%

Georgetown;Sunny;90;Calm;0;55%

Giddings;Sunny;93;W;6;54%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;3;60%

Graham;Sunny;93;SSW;6;54%

Granbury;Sunny;95;SSE;5;52%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;SE;12;58%

Greenville;Sunny;93;ESE;6;55%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;89;WSW;20;24%

Hamilton;Sunny;95;Calm;0;47%

Harlingen;Sunny;91;S;10;56%

Hearne;Partly sunny;89;S;3;70%

Hebbronville;Sunny;94;Calm;0;39%

Henderson;Cloudy;89;Calm;0;67%

Hereford;Sunny;93;NNE;13;39%

Hillsboro;Sunny;92;S;9;59%

Hondo;Sunny;89;S;4;57%

Houston;Partly sunny;99;Calm;0;36%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;91;WNW;7;55%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;99;Calm;0;36%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;W;5;64%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;53%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;6;58%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;90;WNW;3;65%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;W;6;58%

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;89;N;3;58%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;92;S;13;62%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;SSE;4;68%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;65%

Junction;Sunny;94;SSW;6;45%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;87;Calm;0;61%

Kerrville;Sunny;92;Calm;0;49%

Killeen;Sunny;91;SSE;6;59%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;91;SSW;3;60%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;94;SE;8;51%

La Grange;Mostly sunny;91;S;3;61%

Lago Vista;Sunny;90;SE;3;52%

Lancaster;Sunny;93;SE;7;57%

Laredo;Sunny;91;Calm;0;55%

Llano;Sunny;97;WNW;3;43%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;2;65%

Lubbock;Sunny;94;ESE;4;29%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;61%

Mcallen;Sunny;93;SSE;12;51%

Mcgregor;Sunny;91;N;3;63%

Mckinney;Sunny;90;ESE;8;69%

Mesquite;Sunny;90;SE;8;62%

Midland;Sunny;96;Calm;0;25%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;96;Calm;0;25%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;94;SE;7;57%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;89;SSW;4;69%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;93;SSW;7;53%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;90;Calm;0;60%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;88;N;3;72%

New Braunfels;Sunny;91;SW;8;51%

Odessa;Sunny;94;N;3;23%

Orange;Cloudy;89;NNE;3;70%

Palacios;Sunny;90;SSW;9;61%

Palestine;Sunny;90;ESE;5;61%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;87;NE;15;61%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;13;54%

Paris;Mostly sunny;92;S;5;63%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;100;NW;8;15%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;88;NNE;14;54%

Plainview;Sunny;91;ESE;10;46%

Pleasanton;Sunny;90;SSE;3;56%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;87;S;10;70%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;SE;11;59%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;S;6;61%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;87;Calm;0;65%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;92;SE;9;55%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;88;S;8;67%

Rocksprings;Sunny;89;SE;7;47%

San Angelo;Sunny;93;S;5;48%

San Antonio;Sunny;90;N;5;59%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;89;N;6;52%

San Marcos;Sunny;92;SSE;6;53%

Seminole;Sunny;95;E;5;20%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;92;SSE;6;65%

Snyder;Sunny;90;Calm;0;42%

Sonora;Sunny;93;Calm;0;40%

Stephenville;Sunny;94;WSW;6;48%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;96;SE;6;49%

Sweetwater;Sunny;94;Calm;0;36%

Temple;Sunny;89;N;7;74%

Terrell;Sunny;93;SSW;9;53%

Tyler;Partly sunny;89;S;5;67%

Uvalde;Sunny;92;SSE;5;52%

Vernon;Sunny;94;ENE;6;44%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;6;61%

Waco;Sunny;91;SSE;8;60%

Weslaco;Sunny;94;SSE;10;47%

Wharton;Partly sunny;90;SSW;6;55%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;95;W;5;40%

Wink;Sunny;96;N;6;19%

Zapata;Sunny;94;SW;6;43%

