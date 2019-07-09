TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;88;SSW;15;62%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;89;S;15;51%
Alice;Sunny;92;SSW;10;55%
Alpine;Sunny;92;SW;13;23%
Amarillo;Sunny;84;NE;11;62%
Angleton;Partly sunny;89;S;13;64%
Arlington;Mostly sunny;84;S;12;69%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;87;N;6;67%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;87;S;13;67%
Bay;Mostly sunny;92;SW;9;61%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;90;SSW;6;59%
Beeville;Sunny;90;SE;12;61%
Borger;Sunny;82;S;8;55%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;70%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;86;S;7;73%
Brenham;Sunny;90;S;12;59%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;87;SSW;9;62%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;S;18;63%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;12;62%
Burnet;Cloudy;81;SSE;7;71%
Canadian;Sunny;81;Calm;0;70%
Castroville;Showers;83;Calm;0;69%
Childress;Sunny;82;Calm;0;66%
Cleburne;Sunny;85;SSE;12;79%
College Station;Mostly sunny;87;S;10;62%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;8;67%
Conroe;Partly sunny;88;S;9;62%
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;90;S;10;63%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;67%
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;86;E;7;55%
Dalhart;Sunny;82;NNE;8;43%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;8;64%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;87;S;14;67%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;S;14;66%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;9;68%
Del Rio;Sunny;88;SSW;11;62%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;87;SE;9;64%
Denton;Sunny;86;S;14;66%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;2;55%
Dumas;Sunny;81;N;9;54%
Edinburg;Sunny;91;S;15;51%
El Paso;Sunny;87;NNE;7;20%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;7;62%
Falfurrias;Sunny;94;S;12;43%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;61%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;10;74%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;86;SSE;12;69%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;12;65%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;62%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;80;SSW;8;68%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;89;SSW;12;58%
Galveston;Sunny;89;SSW;10;69%
Gatesville;Sunny;90;SSE;8;55%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;85;S;9;73%
Giddings;Sunny;91;SSE;9;61%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;87;S;7;53%
Graham;Partly sunny;85;S;9;72%
Granbury;Sunny;89;SSE;7;62%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;84;S;12;69%
Greenville;Partly sunny;90;S;9;62%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;82;N;3;27%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;90;S;10;51%
Harlingen;Sunny;91;ESE;16;60%
Hearne;Sunny;88;SSE;9;70%
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;42%
Henderson;Partly sunny;87;S;3;62%
Hereford;Sunny;87;N;12;38%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;85;S;12;80%
Hondo;Partly Sunny w/ showers;84;S;7;73%
Houston;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;55%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;61%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;55%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;S;3;66%
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;89;SW;6;62%
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;87;WSW;7;64%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;88;N;5;69%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;90;W;6;65%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;8;62%
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;91;S;13;63%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;8;74%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;88;WSW;5;65%
Junction;Cloudy;84;N;6;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;77%
Kerrville;Cloudy;78;SSW;8;83%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;61%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;86;ESE;10;64%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;93;S;15;53%
La Grange;Sunny;89;SSW;7;68%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;82;S;3;72%
Lancaster;Sunny;87;SSE;12;68%
Laredo;Partly sunny;88;SSE;6;58%
Llano;Cloudy;88;SE;8;51%
Longview;Sunny;87;SSW;7;63%
Lubbock;Sunny;88;WNW;12;34%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;87;SW;9;64%
Mcallen;Sunny;90;SSE;14;55%
Mcgregor;Sunny;87;S;13;71%
Mckinney;Sunny;87;S;9;69%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;69%
Midland;Sunny;93;W;8;28%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;W;8;28%
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;89;SSW;12;60%
Mineola;Cloudy;85;S;8;76%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;85;SSE;14;69%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;89;Calm;0;57%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;8;70%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;87;S;8;62%
Odessa;Sunny;91;WNW;16;24%
Orange;Partly sunny;89;W;6;67%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;61%
Palestine;Showers;84;SSE;5;75%
Pampa;Sunny;83;NNW;8;58%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;82;NW;3;57%
Paris;Mostly sunny;86;S;12;69%
Pecos;Mostly sunny;97;NNW;9;15%
Perryton;Sunny;81;NNE;5;59%
Plainview;Sunny;84;NNW;9;44%
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;85;S;5;70%
Port Aransas;Sunny;87;S;15;72%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;S;16;60%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;SSW;10;63%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;83;S;9;75%
Robstown;Sunny;91;SSE;12;55%
Rockport;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;10;69%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;83;SSE;10;68%
San Angelo;Sunny;92;SSW;13;48%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;70%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;84;S;8;64%
San Marcos;Cloudy;86;S;14;66%
Seminole;Sunny;92;NW;10;15%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;70%
Snyder;Sunny;87;SW;13;55%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;91;S;10;48%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;87;S;12;62%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;89;S;9;66%
Sweetwater;Sunny;89;SSW;16;50%
Temple;Sunny;88;S;15;65%
Terrell;Sunny;84;S;9;74%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;9;75%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;85;SSE;7;71%
Vernon;Mostly sunny;88;S;5;54%
Victoria;Partly sunny;89;S;11;66%
Waco;Sunny;88;S;13;60%
Weslaco;Sunny;91;S;17;54%
Wharton;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;58%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;87;SSW;10;59%
Wink;Sunny;95;N;10;12%
Zapata;Sunny;92;SSE;9;44%
_____
