TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Tuesday, July 9, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;88;SSW;15;62%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;89;S;15;51%

Alice;Sunny;92;SSW;10;55%

Alpine;Sunny;92;SW;13;23%

Amarillo;Sunny;84;NE;11;62%

Angleton;Partly sunny;89;S;13;64%

Arlington;Mostly sunny;84;S;12;69%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;87;N;6;67%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;87;S;13;67%

Bay;Mostly sunny;92;SW;9;61%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;90;SSW;6;59%

Beeville;Sunny;90;SE;12;61%

Borger;Sunny;82;S;8;55%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;70%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;86;S;7;73%

Brenham;Sunny;90;S;12;59%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;87;SSW;9;62%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;S;18;63%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;12;62%

Burnet;Cloudy;81;SSE;7;71%

Canadian;Sunny;81;Calm;0;70%

Castroville;Showers;83;Calm;0;69%

Childress;Sunny;82;Calm;0;66%

Cleburne;Sunny;85;SSE;12;79%

College Station;Mostly sunny;87;S;10;62%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;8;67%

Conroe;Partly sunny;88;S;9;62%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;90;S;10;63%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;67%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;86;E;7;55%

Dalhart;Sunny;82;NNE;8;43%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;8;64%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;87;S;14;67%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;86;S;14;66%

Decatur;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;9;68%

Del Rio;Sunny;88;SSW;11;62%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;87;SE;9;64%

Denton;Sunny;86;S;14;66%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;2;55%

Dumas;Sunny;81;N;9;54%

Edinburg;Sunny;91;S;15;51%

El Paso;Sunny;87;NNE;7;20%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;7;62%

Falfurrias;Sunny;94;S;12;43%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;61%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;10;74%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;86;SSE;12;69%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;12;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;62%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;80;SSW;8;68%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;89;SSW;12;58%

Galveston;Sunny;89;SSW;10;69%

Gatesville;Sunny;90;SSE;8;55%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;85;S;9;73%

Giddings;Sunny;91;SSE;9;61%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;87;S;7;53%

Graham;Partly sunny;85;S;9;72%

Granbury;Sunny;89;SSE;7;62%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;84;S;12;69%

Greenville;Partly sunny;90;S;9;62%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;82;N;3;27%

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;90;S;10;51%

Harlingen;Sunny;91;ESE;16;60%

Hearne;Sunny;88;SSE;9;70%

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;42%

Henderson;Partly sunny;87;S;3;62%

Hereford;Sunny;87;N;12;38%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;85;S;12;80%

Hondo;Partly Sunny w/ showers;84;S;7;73%

Houston;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;55%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;61%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;55%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;89;S;3;66%

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;89;SW;6;62%

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;87;WSW;7;64%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;88;N;5;69%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;90;W;6;65%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;8;62%

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;91;S;13;63%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;8;74%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;88;WSW;5;65%

Junction;Cloudy;84;N;6;69%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;77%

Kerrville;Cloudy;78;SSW;8;83%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;87;S;13;61%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;86;ESE;10;64%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;93;S;15;53%

La Grange;Sunny;89;SSW;7;68%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;82;S;3;72%

Lancaster;Sunny;87;SSE;12;68%

Laredo;Partly sunny;88;SSE;6;58%

Llano;Cloudy;88;SE;8;51%

Longview;Sunny;87;SSW;7;63%

Lubbock;Sunny;88;WNW;12;34%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;87;SW;9;64%

Mcallen;Sunny;90;SSE;14;55%

Mcgregor;Sunny;87;S;13;71%

Mckinney;Sunny;87;S;9;69%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;69%

Midland;Sunny;93;W;8;28%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;93;W;8;28%

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;89;SSW;12;60%

Mineola;Cloudy;85;S;8;76%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;85;SSE;14;69%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;89;Calm;0;57%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;8;70%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;87;S;8;62%

Odessa;Sunny;91;WNW;16;24%

Orange;Partly sunny;89;W;6;67%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;61%

Palestine;Showers;84;SSE;5;75%

Pampa;Sunny;83;NNW;8;58%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;82;NW;3;57%

Paris;Mostly sunny;86;S;12;69%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;97;NNW;9;15%

Perryton;Sunny;81;NNE;5;59%

Plainview;Sunny;84;NNW;9;44%

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;85;S;5;70%

Port Aransas;Sunny;87;S;15;72%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;S;16;60%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;SSW;10;63%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;83;S;9;75%

Robstown;Sunny;91;SSE;12;55%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;10;69%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;83;SSE;10;68%

San Angelo;Sunny;92;SSW;13;48%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;70%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;84;S;8;64%

San Marcos;Cloudy;86;S;14;66%

Seminole;Sunny;92;NW;10;15%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;10;70%

Snyder;Sunny;87;SW;13;55%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;91;S;10;48%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;87;S;12;62%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;89;S;9;66%

Sweetwater;Sunny;89;SSW;16;50%

Temple;Sunny;88;S;15;65%

Terrell;Sunny;84;S;9;74%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;9;75%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;85;SSE;7;71%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;88;S;5;54%

Victoria;Partly sunny;89;S;11;66%

Waco;Sunny;88;S;13;60%

Weslaco;Sunny;91;S;17;54%

Wharton;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;58%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;87;SSW;10;59%

Wink;Sunny;95;N;10;12%

Zapata;Sunny;92;SSE;9;44%

