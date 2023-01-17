TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

TXZ343-171015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ443-171015-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-171015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

increasing to northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ234-171015-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

TXZ239-171015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-171015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ342-171015-

Coastal Kleberg-

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ442-171015-

Kleberg Islands-

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-171015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-171015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-171015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-171015-

Aransas Islands-

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-171015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ246-171015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ247-171015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ347-171015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-171015-

Calhoun Islands-

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-171015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-171015-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-171015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-171015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-171015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-171015-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-171015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

