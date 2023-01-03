TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Aransas Islands-

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

247 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

