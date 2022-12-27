TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

644 FPUS54 KCRP 270943

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

TXZ343-272330-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-272330-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-272330-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-272330-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values in the lower 20s

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-272330-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-272330-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-272330-

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-272330-

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

increasing to south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool. More

humid with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-272330-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-272330-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ245-272330-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ345-272330-

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-272330-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ246-272330-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-272330-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-272330-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ447-272330-

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ233-272330-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ232-272330-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ241-272330-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-272330-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-272330-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-272330-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-272330-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TMT/EMF

_____

