TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

749 FPUS54 KCRP 120903 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 TXZ343-122300- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ443-122300- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ243-122300- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ234-122300- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ239-122300- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ242-122300- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ342-122300- Coastal Kleberg- 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ442-122300- Kleberg Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ344-122300- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ244-122300- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ245-122300- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ345-122300- Aransas Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ346-122300- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ246-122300- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ247-122300- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ347-122300- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ447-122300- Calhoun Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ233-122300- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ232-122300- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ241-122300- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ231-122300- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ240-122300- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ229-122300- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ230-122300- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 303 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$