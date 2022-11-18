TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

877 FPUS54 KCRP 180939 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

TXZ343-182215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ443-182215-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming

25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-182215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ234-182215-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ239-182215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ242-182215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ342-182215-

Coastal Kleberg-

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-182215-

Kleberg Islands-

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. North winds 30 to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-182215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-182215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-182215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-182215-

Aransas Islands-

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Windy

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-182215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-182215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-182215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-182215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-182215-

Calhoun Islands-

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-182215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ232-182215-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ241-182215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ231-182215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ240-182215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-182215-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-182215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

339 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

EMF/PH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather