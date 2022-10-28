TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

734 FPUS54 KCRP 280827

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

TXZ343-282115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-282115-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-282115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-282115-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-282115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-282115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-282115-

Coastal Kleberg-

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-282115-

Kleberg Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ344-282115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-282115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-282115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-282115-

Aransas Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-282115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-282115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-282115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-282115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-282115-

Calhoun Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-282115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-282115-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-282115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-282115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-282115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-282115-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-282115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

327 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TE/TC

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather