TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

496 FPUS54 KCRP 030812

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

TXZ343-032145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-032145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-032145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-032145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-032145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-032145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-032145-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-032145-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-032145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-032145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-032145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-032145-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-032145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-032145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-032145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-032145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-032145-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ233-032145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-032145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-032145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-032145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-032145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-032145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-032145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TE/PH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather