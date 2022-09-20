TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

531 FPUS54 KCRP 200828

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

TXZ343-202130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ443-202130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. North winds around

10 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ243-202130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ234-202130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ239-202130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ242-202130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ342-202130-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ442-202130-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ344-202130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ244-202130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ245-202130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ345-202130-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ346-202130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ246-202130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ247-202130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ347-202130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ447-202130-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ233-202130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ232-202130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ241-202130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ231-202130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ240-202130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ229-202130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ230-202130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in

the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

