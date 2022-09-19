TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022

033 FPUS54 KCRP 190750

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

TXZ343-190900-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ443-190900-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-190900-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ234-190900-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-190900-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-190900-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ342-190900-

Coastal Kleberg-

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ442-190900-

Kleberg Islands-

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ344-190900-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ244-190900-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ245-190900-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ345-190900-

Aransas Islands-

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-190900-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-190900-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-190900-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-190900-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-190900-

Calhoun Islands-

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ233-190900-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-190900-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-190900-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ231-190900-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ240-190900-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-190900-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-190900-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LS/EMF

